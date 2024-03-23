Teenage Cancer Trust gig ‘even more significant’ in light of Kate’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Teenage Cancer Trust gig ‘even more significant’ in light of Kate’s diagnosis

By Press Association
Young Fathers on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)
Young Fathers on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

Young Fathers’ Teenage Cancer Trust gig is “even more significant” in light of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis,  said the evening’s host Laura Whitmore.

On Friday, Kate revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message, and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

Following the news, former Love Island host Whitmore, 38, told the crowd at the Royal Albert Hall: “In the past hour, it’s (the charity event) become even more significant with the Princess of Wales announcing she has cancer.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Host, Laura Whitmore, backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

“It’s something that no matter who you are, you’ll either be affected yourself or you’ll know someone who’s been affected.

“For us here at the Teenage Cancer Trust, seven young people today will have been told the words ‘You have cancer’.”

She added: “Every young person facing cancer feels scared, not just for them but for their families as well.”

The hip-hop group, who hail from Scotland, performed alongside a jubilant choir on Friday evening in a high-octane performance that included flashing lights that flooded the stage.

Speaking to the crowd, the 2014 Mercury Prize winners thanked the charity before issuing a rallying cry to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Young Fathers backstage before their performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

They said: “We want to say thank you to Teenage Cancer Trust for organising this.

“We also want to say free Palestine.”

Young Fathers performed songs including I Heard from their 2013 record Tape Two and Geronimo from 2023 Mercury Prize nominated album Heavy Heavy.

During the concert the “faces” of teenage cancer graced the stage with Whitmore introducing some of the young people who have been affected.

She said: “Sometimes when you hear numbers like seven young people a day  being diagnosed with cancer you kind of forget their faces and this is the faces, these are our young people here right now, they’ve come on stage at Royal Albert Hall.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Murkage Dave on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

Supporting Young Fathers was east London singer Murkage Dave who fired up the crowd with his moving lyrics.

The Leytonstone-born musician performed tracks including Entertainment from his album The City Needs… Part Deux (2023) and Gotta Go DJ from his record Murkage Dave Changed My Life (2018).

Taking to the stage the R&B singer, real name David Lewis, said: “My name is Murkage Dave.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be here, big up Young Fathers for having me.”

He went on: “I don’t even want to say too much about cancer right now but, it’s a wicked disease and I just want to big up Teenage Cancer (Trust) for everything they’re doing to help.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2024 – London
Young Fathers on stage (Ian West/PA)

In between songs he said: “I was gonna say it earlier and I thought maybe I shouldn’t but I’m just gonna say it anyway I don’t care.

“I was quite nervous about tonight man, this is a crazy venue and a crazy gig.”

The singer went on: “I used to live in Manchester, big up Manchester, and I remember going to see them (Young Fathers) at the Deaf Institute in Manchester that’s like a small 200 cap venue and it was half full and they smashed it then and they’re smashing it now.

“They inspired me a lot so thank you to them for inviting me down and thank you to Teenage Cancer Trust for all the good work they’ve been doing.”

On March 19 Joe Lycett was among the comedians who made reference to Kate’s absence from public life at the Teenage Cancer Trust comedy night gig.

Kate’s withdrawal from public life after her surgery had led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

On Friday, Kate spoke following a period away from public engagements and said tests had identified cancer following her abdominal surgery.

Emma Greaves, deputy director, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Our thoughts are with Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, and we wish her all the best for her treatment.

“If you think you have cancer yourself, it’s important to get checked out as soon as you can.”

The annual music and comedy event, Teenage Cancer Trust At The Royal Albert Hall, raises funds for the charity, which provides care and support for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.