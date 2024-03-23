The Pattie Boyd Collection far surpasses auction estimate at almost £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Pattie Boyd Collection far surpasses auction estimate at almost £3 million

By Press Association
The Pattie Boyd Collection far surpasses auction estimate at almost £3 million (Yui Mok/PA)
A trove of treasures from former fashion model Pattie Boyd, including photographs and love letters, have sold for almost £3 million at auction – far exceeding its original estimate.

The Pattie Boyd Collection included letters from the time she was involved in a love triangle with former husbands Eric Clapton and George Harrison.

The sale was led by original artwork chosen by Clapton for the cover of Derek And The Dominos’ 1970 album Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs.

The Pattie Boyd Collection sale
Pattie Boyd posing next to original cover art for the 1970 Derek and the Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (Yui Mok/PA)

It was estimated to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, but sold for 33 times the pre-sale estimate at £1,976,000 – after a prolonged bidding battle.

Clapton famously wrote the 1970 track Layla about Boyd, as well as his 1977 hit Wonderful Tonight.

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” Boyd said.

“I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters’.

“I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto.”

The collection sold for a total of £2,818,184.

A significant handwritten letter from Eric Clapton to Pattie Boyd (Yui Mok/PA)

It included a handwritten love letter from Clapton in January 1971 on the title page torn from a copy of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice And Men, which had a £10,000 to £15,000 original estimate but sold for £119,700.

Meanwhile, the original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s Mystical One sold for £47,800 and a photograph of The Beatles in India in 1968 sold for £52,920.

Boyd met Harrison on the set of the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night and was married to him for more than a decade before she wed Clapton in 1979.

The 79-year-old, who was a renowned photographer and model in the 1960s, said she realised during her marriage to Beatles star Harrison that she had “to share everything, including George, with the public”.

The collection, which went on public display at Christie’s London headquarters on Friday March 15, provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.