Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter set to hit UK charts at number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter set to hit UK charts at number one

By Press Association
Beyonce is on course for another number one album (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce is on course for another number one album (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce’s country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter is on track to become a number one record, Official Charts has said.

The US singer, 42, has previously topped the charts with 2003’s Dangerously In Love, 2011’s Four, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.

With an added chart-topper, Beyonce as a solo artist would be at the same level as Canadian singer Celine Dion, American rock band Green Day and US musician Prince on five number one albums.

While a member of Destiny’s Child, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyonce also had a number one with 2001’s Survivor.

Act II: Cowboy Carter
The artwork for the latest album by Beyonce, Act II: Cowboy Carter (Parkwood Entertainment)

Cowboy Carter, released on Friday, is a follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-winning Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trilogy.

It has already seen the release of the singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages and features duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, as well as covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and The Beatles classic Blackbird.

Official Charts said that Texas Hold ‘Em – currently placed at number three – is likely to return to the number one spot in the singles rankings.

Beyonce’s version of Jolene is on course for a number five placement while her track II Most Wanted featuring Grammy-winner Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, might also be placed at number eight on the Official Singles Chart.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York
Beyonce could be on track for another number one UK album (PA)

Beyonce faces competition in the album chart from Oxford rock outfit Ride who are expecting to reach their highest placement of number two with Interplay.

Meanwhile, US pop star Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights and Oliva Rodrigo’s second album Guts are set to round out the top five.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, US singer Benson Boone’s viral TikTok track Beautiful Things, US singer Teddy Swims’ song Lose Control and Grande’s Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) are also getting a lot of plays this week.