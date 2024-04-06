Abba’s Bjorn reflects on Eurovision win as Mamma Mia celebrates West End milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Abba’s Bjorn reflects on Eurovision win as Mamma Mia celebrates West End milestone

By Press Association
Bjorn Ulvaeus (Ian West/PA)
Bjorn Ulvaeus (Ian West/PA)

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus reflected on the band’s Eurovision win 50 years ago as the stage show Mamma Mia celebrated 25 years in the West End.

The Swedish band triumphed with their song Waterloo in Brighton on April 6 1974 and the musical show featuring their best loved songs premiered in London on the same day in 1999.

Taking to the stage after a celebratory performance of the show at the Novello Theatre, where much of the original cast was in the audience, Ulvaeus said: “About this time in the evening, exactly 50 years ago I was standing on another stage here in the UK.

“It was the second time I entered that stage that night because me and my three bandmates had been called back to perform our song a second time because the juries of the Eurovision final had delivered their verdicts – nil points from the UK.

“But despite that, we won and by and the thinnest margin in the history of Eurovision. I think that record (would) still stand.

“So on a night like this, it’s strange to think that if we hadn’t won – what happens to those who come number four, number three at Eurovision – they’re never heard of after that.

“If we hadn’t won, I most probably wouldn’t be standing here today.

“And this wonderful adventure, which we call Mamma Mia, would not have happened and I wouldn’t have met with all these wonderful people that I’ve worked with through the years and that would have been so sad. So I’ve got a lot to thank Waterloo for.”

Abba congratulate each other
Abba after winning in Brighton in 1974 (PA)

He was met by laughter and applause as he added: “But here in this room, I can admit that when I relax at home and put on some music, it’s not Waterloo.”

He continued: “Somehow Abba has managed to touch so many millions of lives around the world, generation after generation.

“And people ask me ‘how does it feel for you to know that?’ and that’s a very that question and very hard to answer.

“It’s a very, very elusive feeling. And it’s more to do with gratitude and with humility than a pride. Because it humbles you to know that so many people have listened to something you’ve created, and that they’ve been made happy by it or sad, and that it has meant so much for them in their lives.

“And it’s very, very difficult to fully emotionally grasp that, at least for me.”

He also expressed “gratitude for the sheer existence of music because of what kind of a world we have without it.”

Referring to the band’s sellout show Abba Voyage, he concluded: “I might not be here for the next big anniversary, but my avatar will.”

The musical, which features the songs written by performed by Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and performed with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, is only the third in the history of the West End to celebrate 25 years.

Since its premiere, more than 50 productions have been staged in more than 450 cities in 16 languages, including versions on Broadway and in Paris.

The performance opened with a video about the history of the show, including birthday messages from Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, who appeared in the 2008 movie adaptation.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream
Judy Craymer (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking backstage after the curtain call, producer Judy Craymer, the creator of the show, told PA it had been “an emotional day and an emotional few weeks.

“I’m incredibly proud and felt I was hyperventilating slightly. It really has gone by in a flash, in the blink of an eye.

“We’ve earned a place in history that we didn’t even think existed and it was humble beginnings not to just fall flat on our face and we have built something incredible.”

The show, written by  Catherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, stood out because it was being helmed by three women .

Craymer said: “Now it would be seen as diverse but we didn’t realise the ceilings we were smashing, because we were really, and I think this show has influenced a lot of young women and feminists.”