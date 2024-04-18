Ellie Goulding collaborates with sounds of Nature as it becomes official artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellie Goulding collaborates with sounds of Nature as it becomes official artist

By Press Association
Ellie Goulding has collaborated with ‘Nature’ which has become a recognised music artist (Doug Peters/PA)
Ellie Goulding has collaborated with ‘Nature’ which has become a recognised music artist (Doug Peters/PA)

Musicians Ellie Goulding and Aurora are among those who have collaborated with the sounds of Nature, which has been recognised as a musical artist in its own right.

The Museum For The United Nations-UN Live has announced the launch of global initiative Sounds Right, which will generate conservation funding through royalties obtained from music created by the new artist persona.

From 11am on Thursday, music from Nature will be available to stream on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and SoundCloud.

Ellie Goulding performs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Goulding’s Brightest Blue remix featuring Nature uses sounds from the rainforests of Colombia while Aurora has collaborated with the newly established artist on a remix of her song A Soul With No King.

Lights singer Goulding, 37, said: “I am passionate about providing inspiration for young people to connect with – and help to protect – nature, through my role as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, and I’m really excited by the way this project harnesses music’s unique power to unite people and spark change.

“Our ‘Feat. Nature’ remix of my track Brightest Blue uses sounds from ecosystems across Colombia, one of the most beautiful and biodiversity-rich environments on our wonderful planet.

“It’s places like these that will directly benefit from Sounds Right and be preserved for future generations.”

Norwegian artist Aurora, 27, who is best known for her hit song Runaway, said: “The world is calling for us.

Aurora has collaborated with Nature on a remix of her song A Soul With No King (Wanda Martin/PA)

“And it has been for a really long time.

“We can feel deep inside of our very core that something is wrong.

“Working with my friend Fredrik on A Soul With No King has mended something in me.

“I understand where my anger comes from. And what to do with it.

“And having Brian Eno do a remix of our baby has been a dream.

“He and I are so connected, it felt very right to do something together. For the Earth. From the Earth.”

Music will feature sounds from the natural world, including waves and birdsong (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other artists who have collaborated with Nature include Indian singer Anuv Jain, English indie pop band London Grammar and Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles.

Eno has also worked on the project and his Sounds Right Mix version of David Bowie collaboration Get Real uses the cries of hyenas, rooks and wild pigs.

Alongside the “featuring Nature” songs with global artists, fans can listen to ambient sounds like wind, waves, rainstorms and birdsong, thanks to recordings from VozTerra and The Listening Planet, which is home to a large private library collection of nature sounds.

At least 50% of recording royalties from tracks by global artists featuring Nature will go to biodiversity conservation, collected by the charity EarthPercent.

Funds will be distributed under the guidance of the Sounds Right Expert Advisory Panel, comprised of world-leading biologists, environmental activists and representatives of indigenous peoples.

Katja Iversen, chief executive of Museum For The United Nations-UN Live, said: “Popular culture, like music, has the power to engage millions and millions of people, ignite positive global change at scale, and get us all on a more sustainable path.

“In a world where empathy is declining and many people often feel that their actions hardly matter, Sounds Right and UN Live meet people where they already are – on their screens and in their earbuds – with stories and formats they can relate to, and actions that matter to them.

“Recognising nature as the valuable artist it truly is will be a game changer.”

Cathy Runciman, co-executive director of EarthPercent, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many brilliant artists excited to engage creatively with the sounds of nature and supportive of Sounds Right’s core objective to see that nature is fairly compensated for her musical contributions.

“We know that many artists care deeply about protecting and restoring nature and it’s a privilege to launch these collaborations via the Feat.Nature playlist and together generate positive impact for biodiversity.”

Museum For The United Nations–UN Live is described as an independent extension of the UN that “sparks global empathy, action and change through the power of popular culture and dialogue”.