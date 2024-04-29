Charlie Puth reacts after Taylor Swift name checks him on new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Puth reacts after Taylor Swift name checks him on new album

By Press Association
Charlie Puth is mentioned in the title track from Taylor Swift’s latest album (Ian West/PA)
American singer Charlie Puth has reacted to Taylor Swift naming him in the lyrics of her new album’s title track.

In the single, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift, 34, writes about a lover and says that they both “declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist”.

In response, Puth, 32, known for singles including, Light Switch, and, We Don’t Talk Anymore, reposted a picture from Swift’s Instagram account which showed her sitting with headphones over her ears with the words, “The Tortured Poets Department” written over the top in black marker pen.

In the social media post, Swift responded to the reaction from her highly anticipated 11th studio album and said she was “completely floored”.

On the track, Puth is mentioned as the 14-time Grammy winner teases a love interest about their love of vintage typewriters and compares them to a “tattooed golden retriever”.

The hitmaker also name-drops the late poet, Dylan Thomas, and American musician, Patti Smith.

Swift, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, seemingly references her break-up with British actor Joe Alwyn and The 1975 star Matty Healy in lyrics throughout the album.

The Anti-Hero singer released her album on April 19 and it has broken a string of records since, including passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

In an Instagram post, Swift wrote: “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

“2.6 million are you actually serious?

“Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing this?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Swift is next on tour in France at the La Defense Arena in Paris from May 9 and her Eras Tour is coming to the UK in June.