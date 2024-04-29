Charlie Puth reacts after Taylor Swift name checks him on new album

American singer Charlie Puth has reacted to Taylor Swift naming him in the lyrics of her new album’s title track.

In the single, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift, 34, writes about a lover and says that they both “declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist”.

In response, Puth, 32, known for singles including, Light Switch, and, We Don’t Talk Anymore, reposted a picture from Swift’s Instagram account which showed her sitting with headphones over her ears with the words, “The Tortured Poets Department” written over the top in black marker pen.

In the social media post, Swift responded to the reaction from her highly anticipated 11th studio album and said she was “completely floored”.

On the track, Puth is mentioned as the 14-time Grammy winner teases a love interest about their love of vintage typewriters and compares them to a “tattooed golden retriever”.

The hitmaker also name-drops the late poet, Dylan Thomas, and American musician, Patti Smith.

Swift, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, seemingly references her break-up with British actor Joe Alwyn and The 1975 star Matty Healy in lyrics throughout the album.

The Anti-Hero singer released her album on April 19 and it has broken a string of records since, including passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

In an Instagram post, Swift wrote: “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

“2.6 million are you actually serious?

“Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing this?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Swift is next on tour in France at the La Defense Arena in Paris from May 9 and her Eras Tour is coming to the UK in June.