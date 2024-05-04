Singer ‘still on a high’ after replacing Olly Murs in Glasgow at last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Singer ‘still on a high’ after replacing Olly Murs in Glasgow at last minute

By Press Association
Olly Murs apologised to his fans (Chris Jackson/PA)
Olly Murs apologised to his fans (Chris Jackson/PA)

Scottish singer Daniel Rooney, who replaced Olly Murs at a Take That gig at the last minute, has said he is “still on a high” after a “crazy night”.

The musician was plucked from a hotel bar in Glasgow shortly after Murs was forced to cancel his support act at the OVO Hydro on Friday because of transportation problems.

When news broke that Take That were without an opening act, Scottish presenter Ross King had been watching Rooney play at the Radisson Hotel opposite the arena.

Impressed with his vocals, King recommended to his friend and Take That frontman Gary Barlow that Rooney could fill the slot, the Daily Record reported.

Rooney later shared a series of images and videos of him performing on stage to his Instagram Story, describing it as a “crazy night”.

“Hardly slept, still on a high from last night,” he added.

“Thanks to everyones lovely messages about the gig and all the support so far.”

He also thanked King for spotting him at the hotel and getting him to the venue, adding: “Craziest 30 minutes ever.”

Rooney added: “Also a big thanks to the @takethat lads for calming me down before the show and talking setlist tunes. Absolute legends.”

Barlow praised Rooney for stepping up to the plate, writing “this young man saved the day thank you” on his Instagram story with a photo of the musician.

Fellow band member Mark Owen also gave a “huge thanks” to Rooney for helping them out at the show, which is part of their This Life tour.

On Friday, Murs apologised for cancelling his performance at short notice after he had had flight issues all day.

Murs said he had been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of the show but after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, the British Airways flight was cancelled.

“So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there,” Murs, 39, said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed!

“But am now in a car heading up for our six-hour journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”

Murs had been updating fans throughout the day on his Instagram story, sharing a video from inside the plane which was “stuck on the runway” before exiting and attempting to board another flight.

“I’m trying my best to get to Glasgow,” he said.

Murs later said: “Honestly, you couldn’t write this day.