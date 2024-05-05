Bruce Springsteen tells Cardiff to ‘get ready’ as he begins European leg of tour

Bruce Springsteen has told his Cardiff fans to “get ready” ahead of kicking off the European leg of his marathon tour in the Welsh capital.

The American rocker and his E Street Band are set to entertain a packed crowd at the Principality Stadium on Sunday with a host of hits from his six-decade career.

Ahead of the show, the 74-year-old singer-songwriter shared a clip of him saying: “Here’s a little preview for Cardiff and the rest of Europe and what you’re going to be seeing on this tour – get ready.”

The video launched into a montage of him rocking out on his guitar and playing the harmonica to rooms filled with thousands of his fans.

Alongside the post he wrote: “Get ready, Cardiff!”

Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss, is expected to perform tracks from his hit-filled back catalogue which includes Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.

After Cardiff, the rock star will perform across Ireland and the UK including stops in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.

The singer will then play a string of shows throughout Europe before he returns in July to play a two-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (James Manning/PA)

Last summer, Springsteen delivered two energy-felled headline sets at British Summer Time in Hyde Park to thousands of adoring fans.

Later in the year, he had to postpone a number of tour dates in America due to being treated for peptic ulcer disease, which are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach.

After a break, he returned to the stage in March and has played 11 shows in America before he kicks things off in Europe on Sunday.

Earlier this year, it was announced the US rocker would make history as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

He will become the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour during a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.