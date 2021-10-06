Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

John Whaite reveals plans for Strictly-inspired tattoo

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 8:43 pm
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has revealed he is getting a tattoo after an emotional dance last Saturday.

The Great British Bake Off winner, 32, and his professional partner Johannes Radebe performed the cha cha to Starstruck by Years & Years with the judging panel awarding them 31 points.

Following the dance, Whaite joked that he was so touched by the song he intended to get a tattoo marking the occasion.

Appearing on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two, he committed to the inking.

He said: “I had the best night and even though we had a little gag, I am going to get one of those little planets tattooed because that night I felt like I had been born.”

He added to host Janette Manrara: “All my life I’ve had that voice saying, ‘Don’t be too flamboyant, don’t be too camp’.

“And then we went and we were camp and flamboyant and people loved it so I have to get a tattoo. It’s going to appear. It’s going to be there.”

The male-male pairing are following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were the first same-sex couple to appear on the show last year.

This weekend for Movie Week, Whaite and Radebe will take to the floor for a paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

