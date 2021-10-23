Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Walker discusses going from avoiding the dancefloor to Strictly performances

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 12:03 am
Dan Walker (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Dan Walker (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Dan Walker has said he previously felt “awkward and uncomfortable and avoided a dancefloor” but has loved the “process of learning the different dances” on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, performed a Viennese Waltz to She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel with his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova on Saturday’s show.

Walker said: “I’m not a great dancer, I don’t think I ever will be, but I’m loving the process of learning the different dances, and I never thought I would be in that situation.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

“So that’s what Strictly is to me, it’s about somebody like me, who’s always felt awkward and uncomfortable and avoided a dancefloor being able to do what I did to MC Hammer last week, and hopefully dance a half-decent Viennese waltz.”

The TV presenter revealed that his wife had been the inspiration behind his performance on Saturday night’s show as they danced to one of her favourite songs.

He added: “When my wife came to training with the kids, I could see on her face how much she loved it when we danced it and she was like, ‘Oh, that’s beautiful’.”

Walker explained that he and his dance partner have built a strong bond during the series, adding: “You meet somebody at the right time in your life and I think that Nadiya and I have got a really strong friendship, and we get on really well, and I’ve learned an awful lot from her.

“That for me has been the best thing about the programme.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Dan Walker said he is ‘loving the process of learning the different dances’ (Guy Levy/BBC)

The Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer, 32, agreed she had also learnt a lot from her partner this season, including him helping her feel more comfortable expressing herself in front of the camera.

“Speaking in English, which is my fourth language, sometimes I’m worried will I understand the question right, will I understand all the words and then Daniel goes ‘Well, if you don’t you just ask again, that’s OK’,” she added.

“And he made me feel much more comfortable in front of the camera and being able just to say what I think about (things).”

Walker also expressed how supportive the rest of the celebrities have been towards each other, even forming a group chat on WhatsApp before the series started so they could get to know one another.

He said: “We’ve all got to know each other really well and there’s been loads of really nice support about all sorts of things, about obviously Covid which has caused a few issues, injuries we’ve talked about a bit, but just a lot of fun as well and there’s been a load of kindness and encouragement.”

Reflecting on Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s Argentine tango with dance partner Katya Jones which caused a stir after viewers believed the steamy routine had ended with the pair nearly kissing, Walker said: “You have to embody a character when you get into a dance, wherever that is.”

He added: “But I think it was really important for Adam as well because he was bottom of the leaderboard the week before and he really was keen to get the steps right and commit to it, so I think he just went full Olympic focus and I thought they did a brilliant job.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

