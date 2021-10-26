Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly Come Dancing reveals Halloween-inspired routines for Saturday’s show

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 6:19 pm
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the spooky routines the celebrity contestants will treat viewers to on Saturday’s Halloween special.

Loose Women star Judi Love, 41, will return for the themed week after missing the live show last Saturday due to self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

She will make her dancefloor comeback with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite topped the leaderboard last Saturday, scoring 38 for his bakery-themed Charleston with his partner Johannes Radebe.

The pair will be taking a more haunting approach this week as they dance the quickstep to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising.

Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Shivers will soundtrack soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis’s tango with Giovanni Pernice.

They secured second place last week after they received 37 points for their Viennese waltz to the Alicia Keys song Fallin’.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin, who placed third after scoring 36 points for their foxtrot, will change up the style this Saturday with a cha cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and partner Nadiya Bychkova will jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52’s, while McFly singer Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will perform a tango to AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will also serve up a Viennese waltz to Moonlight Sonata by German composer Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rugby player Ugo Monye was the fourth celebrity eliminated from the show (Keiron McCarron/BBC)

Former rugby player Ugo Monye became the fourth celebrity eliminated from the dance competition after TV presenter Rhys Stephenson was saved by the judges in a dance-off on Sunday night.

Monye had returned to the show after a week off training due to an old back injury, and was challenged with a rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

His elimination ended Mabuse’s chance of scoring her third consecutive win on the show, after victories in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and 2020 with Bill Bailey.

Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu will dance again this week with a paso doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday at 7.10pm.

