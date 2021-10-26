Strictly Come Dancing reveals Halloween-inspired routines for Saturday’s show

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the spooky routines the celebrity contestants will treat viewers to on Saturday’s Halloween special.

Loose Women star Judi Love, 41, will return for the themed week after missing the live show last Saturday due to self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

She will make her dancefloor comeback with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Mwahahaha! We've got some frightfully good routines in store for our Halloween special. 🎃 👉 https://t.co/OEYFzn5X1Q pic.twitter.com/k2dhkGDfCn — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 26, 2021

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite topped the leaderboard last Saturday, scoring 38 for his bakery-themed Charleston with his partner Johannes Radebe.

The pair will be taking a more haunting approach this week as they dance the quickstep to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising.

Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Shivers will soundtrack soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis’s tango with Giovanni Pernice.

They secured second place last week after they received 37 points for their Viennese waltz to the Alicia Keys song Fallin’.

Chef's hats off to star bakers John and Johannes! That Charleston was an absolute treat 🍰 #Strictly@jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/nc3CK1RNGU — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2021

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin, who placed third after scoring 36 points for their foxtrot, will change up the style this Saturday with a cha cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and partner Nadiya Bychkova will jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52’s, while McFly singer Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will perform a tango to AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will also serve up a Viennese waltz to Moonlight Sonata by German composer Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Rugby player Ugo Monye was the fourth celebrity eliminated from the show (Keiron McCarron/BBC)

Former rugby player Ugo Monye became the fourth celebrity eliminated from the dance competition after TV presenter Rhys Stephenson was saved by the judges in a dance-off on Sunday night.

Monye had returned to the show after a week off training due to an old back injury, and was challenged with a rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

His elimination ended Mabuse’s chance of scoring her third consecutive win on the show, after victories in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and 2020 with Bill Bailey.

Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu will dance again this week with a paso doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday at 7.10pm.