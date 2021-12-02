Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shirley Ballas on struggling with her self-esteem and having ‘all sorts’ done

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:03 am
Shirley Ballas said hse has struggled with her self-esteem (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Shirley Ballas said hse has struggled with her self-esteem (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Shirley Ballas said she has struggled with her self-esteem all of her life and revealed she has “done all sorts” to feel more confident about herself.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge spoke to Prima magazine about how she is learning to be less guarded and show more of her personality while on the show so she can connect with the audience.

The professional dancer and choreographer, 61, has spent the last few weeks undergoing tests after fans spotted a lump under her arm during an online video, but she recently confirmed the test results so far looked “absolutely fine”.

Shirley Ballas treatment
(David Parry/PA)

Ballas told Prima magazine: “I have struggled with my self-esteem all my life.

“I’ve done all sorts to try to make myself feel more confident: I had my teeth straightened and fat drained out of my arms and legs; I thought doing my boobs would make my husband at the time like me more, but I was doing it for the wrong reasons.

“You have to love yourself first. That’s my message to every woman.”

The dancer discussed how she is tackling these issues and learning to be more herself while judging on the dance competition.

She added: “That’s something my son Mark said to me: I need to drop the walls because people can spot it when you’re being guarded.

“They see right through it, so I might as well be the real me.”

Ballas admitted that creating these walls was a coping mechanism and a “way of drowning out negative voices”, but said it had led to her feeling “very alone” in the past.

“I don’t think that’s a very healthy thing to do – it definitely had an effect on both my marriage and my friendships”, she said.

Shirley Ballas (Prima UK/ Dan Kennedy)

Ballas, who is one of the most renowned and decorated professional dancers in the world, explained that her health is her priority now at age 61 and focuses on keeping fit and eating well.

She said: “I work out on my Peloton bike and do yoga. I also try to drink two litres of water a day. My downfall is my sweet tooth!”

The January issue of Prima is on sale from 2nd December.

