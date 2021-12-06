Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Snow told to ditch bright colours when he started at Channel 4

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 3:10 am
Global’s Make Some Noise Charity Day. Jon Snow, news presenter poses for a picture to support Global???s Make Some Noise at Global studios in Leicester Square, London. Global???s Make Some Noise is a national charity that raises money to help disadvantaged youngsters and gives voice to small projects and charities across the UK that struggle to raise awareness.
Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow says he ignored instructions not to wear bright colours when he first started at Channel 4 and wanted to make “a bit of a splash” while on air.

The 74 year-old news anchor, who is known for his colourful socks and ties, said he did not want to be “aggressively boring” when presenting the news.

He is due to step down from his role at the channel at the end of the year after 32 years at the helm, making him the longest-serving presenter in the programme’s history.

Edinburgh International Television Festival 2017
Speaking to the Radio Times Christmas Issue about his eye-catching accessories he said: “When I started, I was told not to wear bright colours and I just never took any notice.

“I love fabric, so I thought, “Why be aggressively boring when you can make a bit of a splash?”

“And the management discovered that people liked the bonkers ties.”

Snow added that he was beginning to show his age and wanted to avoid appearing “craggy” on air.

“I’m 74 and I’m beginning to show it,” he said.

“You don’t want to look craggy on air. So, it’s time I was assassinated.”

Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.

He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.

Asked if he remembered his first news bulletin, he said: “I remember thinking, “I’m here!” I thought it was the plum job in the business.

“I was thrilled, though probably not very good. But I got away with it and I must have been tolerable because they put up with me for so long.”

Despite stepping down Snow will continue to work at Channel 4 and “will front longer-form projects… and represent the channel in other matters”, the broadcaster said.

