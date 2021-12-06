Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Holland reveals he will star in Fred Astaire biopic

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 3:48 am
Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, at The Old Sessions House, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021.
Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, at The Old Sessions House, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021.

Tom Holland has revealed he will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

The Spider-Man star said he was yet to read the script but confirmed he would be taking on the role.

Asked about the project at an event in Leicester Square, central London, he told the Associated Press: “I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah, I am.”

Producer Amy Pascal recently said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had not commented on the suggestion previously.

Fred Astaire & Judy Garland
Holland confirmed he would be taking on the role of the American actor and dancer (pictured) in an upcoming biopic.

Asked about the script he said: “I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me.

“Amy Pascal has the script. She Facetimed me earlier.

“I was in the bath and we had a lovely Facetime.”

Earlier in his career the 25-year-old BRIT school alumnus played the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End.

Holland will appear in the latest instalment of the web-slinging hero, Spiderman: No Way Home, which is set for release on December 17.

