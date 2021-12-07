Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Tennant criticises plans to make channels air ‘distinctively British’ shows

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 12:02 am
David Tennant has criticised the Government over plans to require broadcasters to make ‘distinctively British’ programmes (Ian West/PA)
David Tennant has criticised the Government over plans to require broadcasters to make ‘distinctively British’ programmes (Ian West/PA)

David Tennant has criticised the Government over plans to require broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to make “distinctively British” programmes.

In September, then media minister John Whittingdale announced new rules making it a legal requirement for public service broadcasters (PSBs) to carry shows that reflect Britain and British values.

He cited series such as Downton Abbey, Great British Bake Off, Top Gear, The Bodyguard and Doctor Who, in which Tennant played the titular Time Lord between 2005 and 2010.

(Radio Times/PA)

The actor told Radio Times: “Is there some inherent criticism within this plea for more Britishness? Did Britishness mean ‘made in Britain’ or programmes that have a certain political viewpoint?

“Is it just a government pleading for the artist to be more sympathetic towards it? Why would the Government feel they need more sympathy directed towards them?

“Perhaps that’s a question they should ask themselves, rather than trying to blame it on the television industry.”

In his announcement in September, Mr Whittingdale said the new rules would encourage PSBs to make content that was “iconic, not generic”.

He said the measures were needed so traditional broadcasters can compete with US streaming giants in the digital age.

In response to Tennant’s comments, a DCMS spokesperson said: “This has absolutely nothing to do with the portrayal of government or political viewpoints on TV.

“It is right that public service broadcasters continue making shows which reflect modern Britain and allow audiences across the UK to see people representative of them and their way of life on screen.”

