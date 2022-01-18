Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Apprentice contestant quits show due to ‘medical reasons’

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 11:55 am
Shama Amin (BBC/PA)
The Apprentice contestant Shama Amin has quit the show due to health reasons.

The 41-year-old’s exit will be addressed during Thursday’s episode of the BBC One series, in which she will tell Lord Sugar she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

The children’s day nursery owner, from Bradford, will cite the “physically demanding” nature of the competition to win £250,000 worth of investment in their business.

The Apprentice 2022
Lord Sugar with the candidates (BBC/PA)

She will say: “I suffer from a condition called rheumatoid arthritis.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.

“I would just like to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

Amin’s departure leaves 13 entrepreneurs in the running to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Ahead of joining the show, Amin said she wanted to “be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there”.

The mother-of-five added that “being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf,” means she understands the challenges they face.

The first episode of the new series was watched by 4.6 million people, making it the show’s most popular launch since 2017.

The Apprentice continues on Thursday January 20 at 9pm on BBC One.

