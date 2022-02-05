Netflix release official trailer for Kanye West documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix release official trailer for Kanye West documentary

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 3:15 am
Netflix release official trailer for Kanye West documentary (Netflix/PA)
Netflix release official trailer for Kanye West documentary (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has released the official full-length trailer for its upcoming documentary about Kanye West.

The three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, is helmed by filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

In the trailer Simmons says he always knew the US rapper was “destined for greatness” but reveals he had “no idea how where life would take us next”.

More than 20 years in the making, the documentary features footage of West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shot in New York in 2002.

“When I first put the camera on this up-and-coming producer back in ‘98 I knew he was destined for greatness,” Simmons says.

“The goal was to see how far his dreams would take him but I had no idea where life would take us next.

He later adds: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more to Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.”

The trailer shows footage and highlights from throughout West’s career, including appearances from other rappers including Jay Z.

The rapper can be heard to say that his success was “in God’s plan”.

“I just think he has me here for a reason and that I have something to say.

“There’s people that might be better programmers or better rappers. The way I think I really won is I had the heart.”

“With God’s blessing there shouldn’t be a way for me to lose,” a young West says in a clip.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins with “act one” on February 16 on Netflix.

