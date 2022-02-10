Amazon unveils first look at UK remake of Call My Agent!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amazon Prime Video has offered a first look at the UK remake of the popular French series Call My Agent! which will feature cameos from a star-studded line-up.

The new comedy drama series, titled Ten Percent, will feature cameos from The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Don’t Look Up! star Himesh Patel, Homeland’s David Harewood and Tenet’s Clemence Poesy.

They will feature alongside previously announced stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald, Olivia Williams, Phoebe Dynevor, David Oyelowo and Dominic West.

Ten Percent follows a London talent agency which scrambles to keep its A-list clients happy (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Ten Percent takes inspiration from the acclaimed French original series Dix Pour Cent, known as Call My Agent!, which was originally a hit in France and grew in popularity after it was picked up by Netflix.

The hit comedy show followed the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.

The British adaptation, created by Bafta award winner John Morton, will retain the essence of the French original but will be relocated to a London talent agency and incorporate Morton’s British sensibility while introducing new storylines.

The comedy series will feature cameos from a number of British stars (Amazon Prime Video)

The show’s core cast, who will play members of the talent agency, includes Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Jim Broadbent and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Natasha Little, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Edward Bluemel, Tim McInnerny and Eleonore Arnaud will also feature.

A trademark of the original Call My Agent! is the celebrity cameos that feature in almost every episode – an element that will be retained in the British remake.

The likes of Corrin, Patel and Harewood will all appear in the series as fictionalised versions of themselves.

Ten Percent will premiere in spring 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.