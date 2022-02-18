Donald Glover says comedy-drama Atlanta ends ‘perfectly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Donald Glover says comedy-drama Atlanta ends ‘perfectly’

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 1:52 am
Donald Glover says his comedy-drama series Atlanta ends ‘perfectly’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Donald Glover says his comedy-drama series Atlanta ends ‘perfectly’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Donald Glover says that his comedy-drama series Atlanta ends “perfectly” but that he would be open to returning to the project in future.

The actor and comedian says that after a lengthy career in television he is a fan of things ending  and would only consider reviving the Emmy-winning show if there was a “reason to do it”.

Atlanta stars Glover as college dropout Earn, who attempts to manage the rap career of his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi”, played by Brian Tyree Henry, while trying to redeem himself in the eyes of ex-girlfriend Van – played by Zazie Beetz.

Ahead of the launch of series three FX chairman John Landgraf announced that series four, which has already been filmed, would be the last.

“To be honest I wanted to end it after season two, we had talked about it,” Glover, who also wrote and executive produced the series, told an FX executive meeting on Thursday.

The British Academy Film Awards Nominees’ Party – London
Glover stars in the series alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz (pictured) (Ian West/PA)

“Death is natural. When the conditions are right for something they happen and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen.

“It ends perfectly. I’ve done television now for two decades so I like things ending.”

Asked about a return in future he said: “If there’s a reason to do it then yeah, it always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

Season three of Atlanta takes place almost entirely in Europe and finds characters Earn, Alfred and Van in the midst of a successful European tour.

The group must navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they once aspired to.

Much of the production took place in London during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but Glover said the experience was a “blast”.

“It was cool to be over there with Covid happening because there were no tourists so we were completely by ourselves and you don’t get that a lot.

“We really had a blast being alone.

“We got to shoot in museums that they don’t let you shoot in, we had the Four Seasons to ourselves for weeks.”

Glover is also known for his rap persona Childish Gambino, as well as other film and television roles including US sitcom Community and Star Wars spinoff Solo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal