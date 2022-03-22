BBC ‘on fire creatively’ as four major dramas slated for a second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC ‘on fire creatively’ as four major dramas slated for a second series

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:44 am
BBC ‘on fire creatively’ as four major dramas slated for a second series (BBC/PA)

The BBC is “on fire creatively” its Chief Content Officer has said, as four major dramas have been slated for a second series.

Charlotte Moore said highly popular shows The Tourist, The Responder, Vigil and Time have all been commissioned to return to screens.

All four shows were watched by millions across the UK following their respective launches.

The Tourist is currently the highest-rating drama of 2022 with 12 million viewers tuning in for its first episode.

Death and Nightingales screening – London
The Tourist starred Jamie Dornan as a truck driver who faces a life-or-death situation after waking up in the middle of the Australian outback (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Dornan stars as a truck driver who faces a life-or-death situation after waking up with no memory in the middle of the Australian outback.

Starring Martin Freeman, The Responder was the second most popular new drama this year with 10 million viewers across 30 days, with filming set to return to Liverpool.

Following its launch last year, dark mystery thriller Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years since Bodyguard in 2018.

The series attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30 days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6 million viewers over 30 days.

New prison drama – BBC One
Emotional prison-based drama Time, starring Sean Bean, will also return but feature a new cast (BBC/PA)

Emotional prison-based drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, will also return but feature a new cast, with season two set in a female prison.

“The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC,” said Ms Moore.

Further information about each series will be revealed in due course.

