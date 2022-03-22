Oscar Isaac says British comedies helped him prepare for role in Marvel series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Oscar Isaac says British comedies helped him prepare for role in Marvel series

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 1:54 am
Oscar Isaac says British comedies helped him prepare for role in Marvel series (Yui Mok/PA)
Oscar Isaac says British comedies helped him prepare for role in Marvel series (Yui Mok/PA)

Oscar Issac says he was inspired by British comedies such as The Office, Stath Lets Flats and An Idiot Abroad, as he prepared for his role in upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight.

The US actor, who stars as the series’ protagonist Marc Spector, said he loves English humour and had studied communities in north London to help perfect his accent.

Moon Knight follows the story of Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, which means he inhabits various distinct characters, including Steven Grant, a mild-mannered English gift shop employee.

Moon Knight follows the story of Spector, played by Isaac, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder (Marvel/PA)

Spector is also the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and is soon embroiled in a life-threatening mystery.

“It was set in London and when I asked why, the answer was that we have too many characters in New York,” Isaac told a press conference.

“I love English humour, like The Office and Stath Lets Flats and so much of that humour that I find so funny and I thought there’s an opportunity here.

“What if we make him English, what if Peter Sellers was approached with a Marvel project, what would he do?

SHOWBIZ Gervais 1
Isaac said he was inspired by British comedies including Ricky Gervais’ The Office (BBC/PA)

“So I started thinking about that and that led me to Karl Pilkington from An Idiot Abroad, not so much for the accent but just for his sense of humour where you can’t tell if he knows he’s being funny.

“Russel Kane was another comedian I listened to as well.”

Isaac said he had taken inspiration from communities in Enfield, in north London, to help him with his character’s accent and “timidness.”

He added that he had also enlisted the help of his brother, who acted across from him to prepare the character’s split personalities.

Moon Knight screening
Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy star alongside Isaac in Moon Knight, which airs on Disney+ on March 30 (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s the closest thing there is to me on earth so he came in and he would play either Stephen or Marc, he did the accent and everything,” he said.

“That was really helpful to have someone that’s not only a great actor but also shares my DNA to play off of.

“That was something that I didn’t anticipate, how technically demanding that was going to be, of having to show up and decide which character I was going to play first, block that out, give my brother notes and do the scene.”

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy star alongside Isaac in Moon Knight, which airs on Disney+ on March 30.

