Dancing On Ice winner crowned

Regan Gascoigne has been crowned the champion of Dancing On Ice.

The singer and dancer, 26, and his professional partner Karina Manta, saw off competition from Brendan Cole, who finished second and won the public vote during Sunday’s final.

Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”

Regan and Karina are your #DancingOnIce 2022 winners! They've gone from strength to strength every single week, and have formed such an incredible partnership this series. Congratulations @regangascoigne and @KarinaMantras! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/Wh4VFzJ0oG — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 27, 2022

After being named runner-up, Cole, 45, said it was a “really special moment” in his life.

They performed a Bolero routine for their final skate, which was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics skating performance.

Following his final performance Gascoigne said: “It’s hard to keep it together, it was very special.

“I genuinely did not think I would get the chance to do it.”

Gascoigne, Cole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, who placed third in the competition, all received perfect scores for both their final performances on Sunday.

Brendan took to the ice so naturally from the get-go, and has flourished into a true ice dancer across this series. Congrats to @BrendanCole and @TheVanessaBauer, your very worthy #DancingOnIce 2022 runners up! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1BjdzNl7ux — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 27, 2022

Presenter Holly Willoughby, who returned for Sunday’s final episode after missing the semi-finals due to Covid-19, said: “It is extraordinary, it is like there are no other buttons. Tens across the board.”

Phillip Schofield, who had to present the semi-finals on his own during Willoughby’s absence, added: “This series has given us some of the best skating we have ever seen on this rink.”

Earlier in the ITV series, Willoughby was joined by Stephen Mulhern after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

The final also saw Torvill and Dean perform together.

Previously eliminated contestants including Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez took to the ice for a final time for a group routine during Sunday’s final.