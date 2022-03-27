Dancing On Ice winner crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dancing On Ice winner crowned

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 9:28 pm
The winner of Dancing On Ice has been crowned (Matt Frost/PA)
Regan Gascoigne has been crowned the champion of Dancing On Ice.

The singer and dancer, 26, and his professional partner Karina Manta, saw off competition from Brendan Cole, who finished second and won the public vote during Sunday’s final.

Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”

After being named runner-up, Cole, 45, said it was a “really special moment” in his life.

They performed a Bolero routine for their final skate, which was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics skating performance.

Following his final performance Gascoigne said: “It’s hard to keep it together, it was very special.

“I genuinely did not think I would get the chance to do it.”

Gascoigne, Cole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, who placed third in the competition, all received perfect scores for both their final performances on Sunday.

Presenter Holly Willoughby, who returned for Sunday’s final episode after missing the semi-finals due to Covid-19, said: “It is extraordinary, it is like there are no other buttons. Tens across the board.”

Phillip Schofield, who had to present the semi-finals on his own during Willoughby’s absence, added: “This series has given us some of the best skating we have ever seen on this rink.”

Earlier in the ITV series, Willoughby was joined by Stephen Mulhern after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

The final also saw Torvill and Dean perform together.

Previously eliminated contestants including Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez took to the ice for a final time for a group routine during Sunday’s final.

