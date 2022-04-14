Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden to stay in a coastal B&B for new BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden to stay in a coastal B&B for new BBC show

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 2:34 pm
Fred Sirieix will be one of the celebrity guests in the BBC’s new show B&B By The Sea (Ian West/PA)

Fred Sirieix and Deborah Meaden are among the famous faces paying a visit to a coastal B&B as part of a new BBC show.

B&B By The Sea will see celebrity guests, all with strong personal connections to the coast, staying in an authentic guesthouse on the Antrim coast of Northern Ireland.

The B&B will be run by a cast of new talent and Great British Menu winner Alex Greene.

The celebrities booked into the B&B include TV star and maitre d Sirieix, 50, and Dragons’ Den investor Meaden, 63, as well as Richard Blackwood and Linford Christie, with more to be announced.

Each episode will see a famous face stay at the B&B as part of a personal journey of discovery and reflection as they make the most of the region’s produce and the restorative location.

B&B By The Sea has been commissioned with BBC Northern Ireland as part of the the BBC’s commitment to its Across the UK plan to inject more local culture into the schedules.

With the help of Greene and the B&B team, the celebrities will explore the surrounding regions and discover local ingredients, before returning to the B&B’s kitchen to create exciting dishes highlighting the flavours of the region.

The series will be available on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

New BBC show B&B By The Sea will feature a host of famous faces (BBC/PA)

Popular Northern Ireland police drama Hope Street has also been commissioned for a second series by BBC Daytime and BBC Northern Ireland.

Hope Street follows the working partnership between Detective Constable Leila Hussain and Inspector Finn O’Hare after DC Hussain arrives as the first Muslim police officer in a small Northern Irish town.

The show will begin filming its second series in May and will return to BBC Daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland later in the year.

Eddie Doyle, head of content commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Hope Street was a real hit with our audiences and was a great platform for local talent both in front of and behind the scenes. We are delighted to welcome back the cast and crew to Donaghadee.

“I’m also thrilled that B&B By The Sea has been announced which promises to show off the beautiful coast of Northern Ireland. In the series we will see a different side to some of our favourite celebrities all while they explore the local area of Castlerock, its food and tourism.

“These co-commissions between BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime demonstrate our continued commitment to reflect audiences across the UK.”

