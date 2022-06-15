Bradley Cooper reveals he was ‘so lost’ during past struggles with addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bradley Cooper reveals he was ‘so lost’ during past struggles with addiction

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 8:30 am
Bradley Cooper has opened up about his past addiction issues (Ian West/PA)
American actor Bradley Cooper has revealed he was “so lost” while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in the early noughties, before making “major breakthroughs” and becoming a father.

The Hangover actor welcomed daughter Lea in 2017 with his ex-partner Irina Shayk.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Cooper, 47, said: “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine, that was the other thing.”

Cooper told podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about turning to alcohol and drugs after he severed his achilles tendon and “got fired slash quit” from American action series Alias.

Cooper explained that Arnett, 52, who was then married to Cooper’s friend and Wet Hot American Summer co-star Amy Poehler, helped him realise he was suffering from addiction issues after the pair attended a party together.

Arrested Development actor Arnett was unimpressed by Cooper’s attempts at “mean humour” and said he was acting like a “real asshole” during the evening.

Cooper added: “That was the first time I realised I had a problem with drugs and alcohol and it was Will saying that to me, and I’ll just never forget it”.

However, the star acknowledged that while he was “totally depressed”, he is thankful he experienced the issues while he was young and before the peak of his fame.

“I will say this: I did have the benefit of that happening when I was 29,” he said.

“So at 29, it wasn’t really until [The] Hangover – I was 36 when I did The Hangover – so I got to go through all of those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level.”

Cooper starred as Phil in the award-winning comedy The Hangover, which was released in 2009. He also starred in the two sequels.

The Hangover Part 3 European Premiere – London
Cooper with his The Hangover co-stars Justin Bartha, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the time he spent overcoming his addiction issues and developing his career, Cooper said: “Still working on self-esteem up until a year ago, still do, but I definitely made major breakthroughs from 29 to 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breath and listen and talk.”

The A Star is Born actor also cited the birth of his daughter as a pivotal moment in his life, saying: “Fatherhood is, I mean everything changed… everything is brought out in glorious colours by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being.

“It’s just the absolute greatest thing.”

Cooper shares custody of daughter Lea with Shayk, who he split from in 2019.

While speaking on the podcast, Cooper played an audio clip of his daughter singing Baha Men’s Who Let the Dogs Out, which features in the first Hangover movie, and revealed he subsequently texted his co-stars Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms: “Hangover 4, let’s do it!”

