First look at Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman in new seaside comedy

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:47 pm
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star as sisters in Dreamland (Natalie Seery/Sky UK/PA)
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman star as sisters in Dreamland (Natalie Seery/Sky UK/PA)

Singer Lily Allen and ex-Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman star as sisters in new dark comedy Dreamland.

The six-part series on Sky will see Allen, in her debut TV role, attend a baby shower for her eldest sister, played by Agyeman, in the British seaside town of Margate.

Based on the 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name written by Sharon Horgan, it is a comedy drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen (Ian West/PA)

Despite being best-known as a singer, 37-year-old Allen recently starred in the Olivier-nominated London West End thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, alongside Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

Speaking of her new TV role, Allen wrote on Instagram: “It’s new, it’s set in Margate, it’s giving seaside realness. Here is your first look at me and Freema Agyeman in Dreamland, a brand-new Sky Original comedy.”

Agyeman, 43, wrote: “Oh I do like to be beside the seaside… Margate massive babes.

“Come and watch me and @lilyallen play-out in the sunshine in Dreamland. All new dark comedic exploration of dysfunctional family dynamics! Gonna be a ride!”

In the series, Agyeman’s character Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence, played by Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Doctor Who
Freema Agyeman as Martha Jones in Doctor Who alongside the Doctor, David Tennant (BBC/PA)

Her sisters Clare, played by Gabby Best, and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her, with their mother, played by Frances Barber, and nan (Sheila Reid).

But an unexpected reappearance of Allen’s character Mel threatens to destabilise the whole family.

Dreamland will also feature a guest appearance from James Bond star Samantha Bond as Orla.

The series is produced by Horgan and production company Merman, behind Channel 4 sitcom This Way Up and BBC Two’s Motherland.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now in 2023.

