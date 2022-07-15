Drama unfolds in Love Island villa as movie night returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drama unfolds in Love Island villa as movie night returns

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 10:37 pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen face trouble in paradise as tensions unfolded following the return of movie night.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of antics which have happened when the couples have been tempted by newcomers.

Friday’s episode saw the contestants take part in a quiz to earn the right to choose whose dirty laundry gets played on the big screen in front of everyone.

Gemma received the text message which read: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

After winning the quiz question, the boys asked to see a clip titled “She’s just not that into you”.

It starred Gemma insinuating her head could be turned by another boy while talking to Dami Hope and flirting with new boy Billy Brown in the kitchen.

After watching the clip, Luca said: “F***ing muggy. I got made out to be like a f***ing p***k.”

Speaking to Billy, he said: “I am 100% bringing that up. She’s just saying what everyone else is saying and has been telling me, which is that you’re cracking on with her.

“You were flirting. I don’t care, you can crack on, it’s Love Island but I was made out to be an idiot for it.”

He added: “I can’t stand f***ing liars. I got made out to be overprotective or whatever. If you wanna flirt, I’ll flirt. Drop me a f***ing bombshell in here now.”

The boys also won the right to choose a second clip after winning another quiz question, this time choosing to view “I know what Ekin-Su did last summer.”

It showed the Turkish actress getting intimate in Casa Amor with another boy and later asking him to keep it a secret, having told her partner Davide Sanclimenti that nothing happened while she was away.

In the beach hut, Davide said: “Apparently she had something in Casa Amor with that boy … the point is not that she had something, the point is that why you lied again. Why you, Ekin-Su, need to lie to me.”

Davide appeared wary going into the challenge telling the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The episode also saw islanders Josh Le Grove and Coco Lodge dumped from the villa after the public voted for their favourite boy and girl.

It was revealed at the end of Thursday’s episode that the boys with the fewest votes included Andrew Le Page and Deji Adeniyi while the girls with the fewest votes featured Summer Botwe and Tasha Ghouri.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

