Entertainment TV & Film

Susan Calman reveals she underwent hypnotherapy to overcome fear of flying

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 7:40 pm
Susan and Debbie McGee on the beach (Channel 5/PA)
Susan Calman has revealed she underwent hypnotherapy to overcome her fear of flying as she felt she was missing out on the world.

The Scottish comedian has fronted a number of travel programmes in recent years, including the upcoming second series of Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea.

Despite now being known for her travel shows, she admitted she still has a fear of flying – but said that the destination at the end makes it worthwhile.

Calman said: “Until very recently I had a terrible fear of flying. I still have a fear of flying, but I can now get on a plane.”

She explained that she had some hypnotherapy which she feels “really helped” her as she can now get on a plane.

One of the shows she has recently presented, Cruising With Susan Calman, saw her travel from Florida to discover the Caribbean, which she would “never have been able to do before”.

The comedian noted that she was encouraged to undertake the treatment after spending time at home during lockdown made her feel that she has “missed out on the world”.

She added: “You know when you actually cannot leave your house, you start saying, ‘I really wish I could leave my house. Well, the only thing that’s stopping you is your fear of flying.’

“I still don’t enjoy it, but I know that the destination at the end will make it worthwhile. Which is why I always think if you’re going somewhere to see somewhere that’ll make you happy.”

The Scottish comedian has fronted a number of travel programmes in recent years (Channel 5/PA)

Her new series of Grand Week By The Sea sees the comedian visit different seaside resorts across Britain including Skegness, the Isle of Wight, Weymouth, Tenby and Scarborough.

During each episode, she meets a new famous face who has a connection to the area with Dame Arlene Phillips, Ore Oduba, Debbie McGee, Michaela Strachan and Anthea Turner among the line-up.

Calman admitted that she finds it “quite mind blowing” when she gets to meet and hang out with celebrities who she has watched on television for years.

She added: “That’s always a big pinch me moment that I’m meeting these fabulous people and having a chat with them.”

Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea airs from August 1-5 at 8pm on Channel 5 and catch up on My5.

