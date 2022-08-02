Love Island series finale secures boost in TV viewers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Love Island final secured a boost in TV viewers, with 100,000 more than last year.

An average of 2.9 million tuned into ITV2 on Monday night to watch Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti claim the £50,000 prize money, according to overnight figures from the broadcaster.

The 2021 final had a slightly lower average of 2.8 million viewers.

Turkish actress Ekin-Su, 27, and Italian business owner Davide, also 27, won over viewers with a passionate but temperamental relationship that spanned most of the series.

They beat Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in the final two, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.