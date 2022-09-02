Susanna Reid invites next PM on new cost-of-living segment with Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Susanna Reid invites next PM on new cost-of-living segment with Martin Lewis

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 1:39 pm
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)

Susanna Reid has invited the next prime minister to answer questions about the cost-of-living crisis as she joins Martin Lewis for Martin’s Money Mondays on Good Morning Britain.

Lewis, dubbed the Money Saving Expert, will start the week with Reid and they will offer viewers the most up-to-date information while also “holding politicians to account” every Monday in September.

Discussing the importance of the show in the current economic climate, Reid said Lewis is the “hero we all need right now”.

TRIC Awards 2022
Susanna Reid said Martin Lewis ‘wants to go out of his way to help people’ (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “It is the one thing that everybody is talking about, thinking about, worrying about, concerned about.

“People need answers and what I think is so perfect about Martin being on the show on a Monday is that even if the politicians can’t provide answers, Martin always has suggestions, always has solutions.

“I know that he personally feels like he is running out of options, but at least you know that with Martin you’re not just getting somebody who is going to ask the right questions but he’s also got all this information at his fingertips.

“He has a very analytical mind, and he wants to go out of his way to help people. So it’s the perfect person at the perfect time.”

Reid, 51, who was praised for her GMB interview with Boris Johnson, particularly for her questioning on the cost-of-living crisis, said there is an open invitation for the next prime minister to appear on the show.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Martin Lewis was made a CBE earlier this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said: “We are at heart a current affairs show news programme, we have that kind of viewership, we always want to hear from those in charge.

“I personally send that invitation to whoever the next prime minister is, as soon as they are in position, because our viewers will want to know exactly what their plans are and we will want to interrogate them to make sure it all stands up.

“Once again, Martin Lewis is the perfect person to do that.”

Lewis, 50, said that if he had the opportunity to interview the new prime minister, his aim would be to “analyse, explain and interrogate the package that has not been announced yet”.

He told the PA news agency: “It mirrors what we had in the pandemic. The impact on people’s home lives by the cost-of-living crisis is a mirror to the impact the pandemic had on many people’s home lives.

Conservative leadership bid
Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be Britain’s next prime minister (PA)

“Sadly, the only way to get through this particular crisis for millions of people who are the poorest, most vulnerable will be through Government help.

“So it’s important we hear from the people responsible for making decisions, why they are making the decisions that they’re making and how they think it will operate.”

Lewis said he views his role as “two-fold” during the crisis.

“It is both feeding back the public view to the politicians, which is something that I did with (then chancellor) Rishi Sunak during the pandemic, and also trying to explain to the public exactly what measures and help is available,” he said.

“Where that help isn’t sufficient, trying to push back whether in private or in public to make sure the help is there that is needed.

“We need to be under no uncertain terms, a lot of help is needed for a lot of people.”

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be named the new prime minister on Monday following a vote by Conservative Party members, after Boris Johnson resigned in July.

Martin’s Money Mondays airs from Monday on Good Morning Britain at 6am on ITV & ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)
Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time in 50 years (PA)
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time…
Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown (Alamy/PA)
Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series…
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout file photo showing the Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)
Emily Maitlis: Andrew ‘told everyone he was happy’ with Newsnight interview
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.
Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language
0
Bill Turnbull died aged 66 on Wednesday (Classic FM/PA)
Classic FM to broadcast special programme in tribute to Bill Turnbull
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation
Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0