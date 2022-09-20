Second Great British Bake Off contestant eliminated during biscuit week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second Great British Bake Off contestant eliminated during biscuit week

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:12 pm
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

Student Maisam became the second contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off, as biscuit week saw extravagant bakes and cracked showstoppers.

The second episode of the Channel 4 show saw the 11 contestants tasked with baking signature macarons, Garibaldi biscuits and 3D masquerade ball-inspired showstoppers.

Libyan-born Maisam, 18, from Greater Manchester, was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith with her Venetian mask showstopper or her carrot-shaped signature biscuits.

In a letter shared on Twitter, she said: “Bake Off is simply life-changing and one of the best decisions I have made in my life.

“It has taught me to become a risk taker and representing my Libyan heritage in the tent is something I am really proud of.

“To go from baking in my own kitchen and into the tent just shows that you shouldn’t underestimate your passions because they can take you places that you’d never imagine.”

Swedish-born architectural assistant Maxy, 29, won star baker after receiving a coveted “Hollywood handshake” for her impressive signature performance.

Afterwards, she said: “I didn’t think I’d even get on to the show let alone get a handshake and become star baker so I’m really happy. It’s definitely giving me a confidence boost.”

The contestants were first challenged to create 12 identical macarons that were disguised to look like something other than the familiar French biscuits.

“We want to see colourful, we want to see vibrant, and we want to see a little bit of personality coming out,” said Hollywood.

“Produce something that packs a punch and looks amazing, don’t try and overdo it at this stage.”

The contestants opted for a wide range of macaron disguises, with Carole and Sandro opting to make biscuit burgers, Janusz choosing watermelon shapes and Maxy going for daisies.

Maisam went for carrot-shaped biscuits, telling host Matt Lucas that the creations were inspired by her mother’s favourite flavours.

“What could go wrong with a macaron? Everything. Everything can go wrong with a macaron,” she said.

Hollywood said the texture of her biscuit was “spot on” but the flavour of orange blossom was “too strong” and that he wanted to see more definition in her bake.

The round saw two “Hollywood handshakes” given out, to Dawn and Maxy for their signature bakes.

“Have you washed it yet? Never wash off the Hollywood,” presenter Noel Fielding later told Dawn.

“You let it seal up like a resin and then you peel it off like a glove.”

In the technical challenge, the contestants made 12 Garibaldi biscuits, with feathered chocolate decoration, with Dame Prue warning contestants: “Don’t get creative.”

“Just stick to the recipe and don’t dare disappoint,” she said.

Baker Syabira appeared to have misunderstood the brief of “feathered chocolate” – placing full white chocolate feathers on top of her biscuits, which made Dame Prue chuckle.

“It’s quite original… it’s not what we asked for though,” she said, while Hollywood described them as “ridiculous”.

Electronics engineer Abdul placed last in the challenge as his creations were later labelled “a mess”, with the look of the biscuits being criticised by Hollywood as “just one of the problems”.

The technical was won by Northern Irish master’s student Rebs, with James and Sandro coming second and third respectively.

“I really don’t know how that happened,” Rebs said, after looking visibly surprised by her win.

But her luck did not last, with the biscuit base of her showstopper mask breaking in the oven before assembly in the final challenge.

The contestants were tasked with creating 3D biscuit masks, with several bakers opting for various elaborate designs.

Forced to redo the base of her Venetian-style fascinator mask, the size of Rebs’ final creation was noted by both Hollywood and Dame Prue.

“I think it’s very charming, it’s perhaps a bit small,” said Dame Prue, with Hollywood adding: “I think you could have done more.”

On the biscuit’s taste, he added: “I think the spices are too hot for a ginger biscuit, it’s quite soft, in fact it’s more cookie-like than it is biscuit-like.”

Dame Prue added: “I think you could be a fascinator designer.”

Disaster also struck for Carole in the showstopper, when her mask cracked and caved in, minutes before the end of the challenge.

The baker had added lard to her mixture which, Hollywood pointed out, made the biscuit soft and unstable.

“It’s a shame because it is beautiful and I love the taste of (the macarons),” he said.

Maisam created a Venetian mask for her showstopper, describing the design as “simple but effective”.

Dame Prue admitted: “In an ideal world I would like you to do just a little bit more.”

The popular baking show returned to Welford Park in Berkshire for this series after two years of filming at Down Hall in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October
Carrie (Ophelia Lovibond) and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Sir Kenneth Branagh) in This England (Sky UK/PA)
Johnson may not be flattered by his portrayal in This England, says director
The coffin of the Queen is carried by the bearer party into Westminster Abbey (Gareth Cattermole/PA)
Queen’s funeral service seen by average of 26.2 million viewers in UK
Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in the ITV drama The Walk In (ITV)
Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill (Mike Egerton/PA)
Love Islander Jacques O’Neill offered way back into rugby league
Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Holly and Phillip address backlash over lying in state queue on This Morning
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)
Government reviewing ‘business case’ for privatising C4 – Culture Secretary
Sandra Oh (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral
Members of the media outside Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)
Queen’s funeral draws emotion from media outlets around the world

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks