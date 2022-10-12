Sir David Jason collapsed during ‘seriously bad’ Covid bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Jason collapsed during ‘seriously bad’ Covid bout

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:06 am
Sir David Jason (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir David Jason (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir David Jason has revealed he collapsed this summer after suffering from “seriously bad” Covid.

The Only Fools And Horses star, 82, told BBC Breakfast he caught the virus in July after staying well during the height of the pandemic.

He said: “I got it seriously bad. Because all the muscles weren’t working, I collapsed and I fell against the radiator… I was so weak, I couldn’t get up.”

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst
Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Del Boy and Rodney in Only Fools And Horses (PA)

Sir David said he had attempted to go to the toilet.

“I crawled to the bed,” he said.

“The muscles weren’t working and I used the bed to try and stand up so that I could go to where I wanted to get, and also get back into bed, and I couldn’t…

“I tried for about a quarter of an hour, trying all sorts of things to stand up so I could walk about.”

Sir David said he made “walrus” movements to move towards the door before he was discovered by his wife.

The actor is best known for playing wheeler-dealer market trader Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in classic sitcom Only Fools, as well as DI Jack Frost in crime drama A Touch Of Frost.

His other TV roles include Granville in Open All Hours and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

He is publishing a Christmas book featuring stories from the making of the Only Fools festive specials.

