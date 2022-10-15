Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 1:39 pm
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper says farming is “incredibly hard” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The 24-year-old farming contractor shot to fame last year after the release of the hit Prime Video farming show, which follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run an Oxfordshire farm.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the pressures on farming given the current cost-of-living crisis in Britain, Cooper said: “I think farmers are going to, either way, get through this and I hope they do it together, but it’s an incredibly hard industry that we’re in with everything going up in price.

“Diesel, for example, was 32 pence per litre last year. It’s now £1.20.

“And as a contractor, I can’t really put my prices up because the farmers go, ‘Christ, I can’t really afford it’.”

Cooper added: “In the farming world, the person at the top is the farmer and he often has no better.

“So therefore, in the industry, it’s incredibly hard. But I like doing it, so what else would I do?”

Cooper’s clumsily endearing persona on the show’s popular first series – which also featured ‘Charming’ Charlie Ireland, Clarkson’s land agent and adviser – has earned him 1.1 million Instagram followers.

After the publication of his first book, The World According To Kaleb, Cooper reflected on what he has learnt since taking part in the show, telling PA: “I mean, you don’t learn it unless you get out there and have a go.

“So, for example, farming, I started at age 13. I went out there and had a go and now I’m 24.

“And I would say I know quite a bit about farming, but I don’t want to get too big-headed here.

“But in terms of a book, I went out and had a go and I’ve learned stuff along the way. With the television, I’ve learned stuff along the way and I’m still learning.

“I think the day you say to yourself, ‘I think I’ve got it, I’ve mastered this job’, is the day it’s going to go horribly wrong and I think you’re gonna be in the wrong job.

“You never stop learning.”

Clarkson’s Farm won plaudits for its cinematography coupled with the lovable group of staff unafraid to tell 62-year-old Clarkson when he is being useless, and charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a local villager. But after he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

On the effect the show has had on his life, Cooper added: “It’s crazy. From three years ago, when I was just being interviewed for Clarkson’s farm, in the bottom of the drive going, ‘What’s going on? Why are you putting that weird iPhone in my face and filming what I have to say?’

“Going from there to, ‘I’ve got my first book out, we’ve done series two’… it’s just crazy. But dreams don’t work unless you do, do they?

“I’m a firm believer of that and as long as I can inspire some kids along the way, that’s all I want to do.”

Last July, Clarkson confirmed there will be a second series of the show, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

The World According To Kaleb is on sale now in hardback (£16.99), ebook and audio.

