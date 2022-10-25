Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 4:35 pm
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)

The much-anticipated new series of Doctor Who, starring David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Ncuti Gatwa, will air on Disney+ internationally.

The BBC has launched a new collaboration with Disney Branded Television which will see the streaming platform air upcoming seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

On Sunday, Jodie Whittaker’s last venture as the Doctor was loaded with drama and saw the surprise return of actors who have played Time Lords from the ages.

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor
Ncuti Gatwa during Doctor Who – The Power Of The Doctor (BBC Studios/PA)

In the show’s BBC centenary special, Whittaker’s 13th Time Lord regenerated into Scottish actor Tennant – who first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 as the 10th Doctor.

Following the 90-minute special, the BBC confirmed Tennant will become the 14th incarnation, with Tate reprising her role as his former companion Donna Noble for three special episodes set to air in November 2023.

Gatwa will then take control of the Tardis as the 15th Doctor, with his first episode due to air over the festive period in 2023.

The announcement comes as a new Doctor Who logo, which seemingly brings back the classic diamond shape, was revealed.

Doctor Who logo
New Doctor Who logo (BBC/Disney/PA)

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies, who is credited with the show’s 2005 revival, said: “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds, with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney, who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world.

“Russell T Davies’ vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve.  

“Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it’s an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Stormzy has admitted he became ‘depressed and withdrawn’ while making his debut album, which he described as a ‘super heavy’ experience (Matt Crossick/PA)
I became depressed and withdrawn while making my debut album, says Stormzy
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented