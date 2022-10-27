Dame Prue Leith addresses criticism of Bake Off’s Mexican-themed week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Prue Leith addresses criticism of Bake Off’s Mexican-themed week

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 11:41 am
Dame Prue Leith (PA)
Dame Prue Leith (PA)

Dame Prue Leith has addressed criticism of Great British Bake Off’s Mexican-themed week, saying there was “absolutely no intention to offend”.

The Channel 4 series was accused by some of cultural appropriation after broadcasting an episode featuring a trio of challenges inspired by the food of the South American country.

These included sweet bread pan dulce, tacos and milk-soaked tres leches cake.

During an interview with The New Yorker magazine, Dame Prue said: “There would have been absolutely no intention to offend.

“That’s not the spirit of the show.”

She also confirmed that she and Paul Hollywood, the judges, set the challenges each week.

Co-hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas introduced the episode, which first aired in early October, while wearing sombreros and colourful ponchos.

Fielding joked that he did not feel they should make Mexican jokes “because people will get upset” before Lucas added: “What, not even Juan?”

Following the broadcast, some on social media were critical of the programme’s depiction of Mexican culture, claiming it was guilty of cultural appropriation.

During the interview, Dame Prue also spoke about what she sees as the show’s positive impact.

“Really, the whole phenomenon of Bake Off is, to me, absolutely extraordinary,” she said.

“This is rather a cliche thing to say, but I do think that it is a force for good, most of the time.

“Everything we do in life is a bit stressful, we are always short of time, we’re short of money, there are all sorts of horrible things happening all over the world.

“And Bake Off is this safe space where the worst thing that can happen is somebody will drop their bake.”

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.

