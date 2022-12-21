Kit Harington says social media became ‘the most dangerous thing’ after GOT fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kit Harington says social media became ‘the most dangerous thing’ after GOT fame

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 11:29 pm
Kit Harington (Ian West/PA)
Kit Harington (Ian West/PA)

Kit Harington has revealed social media became “the most dangerous thing” after he shot to fame in Game Of Thrones.

The actor landed the role of Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy series when he was in his early 20s.

Speaking on the official Game Of Thrones podcast, recorded at a Game Of Thrones fan convention earlier this month, the 35-year-old said: “I’d go on the internet, and I’d look at stuff and I’d look at reviews and I’d look at the comments section, that box of doom.

“And it screwed with me. It really screwed with me, it really damaged my confidence for a long time. And I had to learn not to look at that stuff.

Sky profits
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO/Sky/PA)

“And then that extended into my actual decision-making about social media. I was like, I don’t know what that gives me. I know what it takes, but I don’t know what it gives.

“I think each to your own and some people probably find a lot of brilliant stuff in social media, but I think for an actor in a show like this, it’s the most dangerous thing.

“So I had to not do that. I’m not on social media, I had to step away from that stuff.”

Game Of Thrones followed characters including Jon Snow, the illegitimate son of the Stark family, who joined the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers.

Harington was nominated twice for Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his wife Rose Leslie, who played his wildling lover Ygritte in the series.

He also reflected on the “stratospheric boost” he received after landing his role in the eight-season fantasy epic at such a young age.

“I guess there’s no perfect or ideal career trajectory for any actor,” he said.

“I got a really stratospheric boost into this world with Game Of Thrones. I left drama school, I went and did a play and then I was in Game Of Thrones, and Game Of Thrones just blew up.

“And so I was 21 when it all started to kick off. You think you’re grown up at 21 but you’re not and I think being in something like this is a shock to the system.

“But amazing, what better way to spend your 20s than in a show like this.

“I think that what it’s meant is that you look for that thing your whole career as an actor.

“That one thing that just goes big or that you’re known for. And if you have it in your 20s you’re left going ‘shit, what now? What do I do now?’”

Harington is reportedly due to star in a Game Of Thrones spin-off which will specifically follow Jon Snow.

Earlier this year Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin confirmed a spin-off series involving Harington was in the works but said: “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light.”

The official Game Of Thrones podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

