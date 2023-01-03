Jeremy Renner still in intensive care following surgery after accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Renner still in intensive care following surgery after accident

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 7:50 am
Jeremy Renner is in intensive care after a snowploughing accident (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jeremy Renner is in intensive care after a snowploughing accident (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near his home and, following surgery, remains in intensive care in a “critical but stable condition”, his publicist has said.

The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident, which US outlets said happened while he was ploughing snow.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, his publicist said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner was injured in an area near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border, according to AP.

The two-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, with the second series set to premiere on the service in the UK on January 16.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada said in a news release that it is investigating the incident.

Dozens of people died across the US amid blizzard conditions over the Christmas and New Year period.

An Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow in Nevada on New Year’s Eve, leaving thousands without power.

Meanwhile, another low pressure system bringing heavy snow and ice is set to become the latest winter storm to hit the area in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service website.

Renner has previously spoken about the snow at his US ranch a number of times on social media.

He tweeted a photograph of what appeared to be his car trapped under several feet of snow in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram highlights post titled Holiday, the actor shared a photograph of his snowplough, captioning it: “Snow cat buried in snow at the ranch.”

He also shared a video from his snowplough a week ago on his Instagram story, writing: “Who is excited for the holidays”, and another post which read: “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”

3

