Dancing On Ice 2023: Images of judges and hosts revealed

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 9:02 pm
Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Lifted Entertainment/ITV/PA)
Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Lifted Entertainment/ITV/PA)

The first images of the judges and hosts for Dancing On Ice have been revealed by ITV.

The celebrity talent show sees Jayne Torvill and her long-time skating collaborator, Christopher Dean, who won Olympic gold when they competed in the winter games in Sarajevo in 1984, return to the judging panel.

Torvill, 65, and Dean, 64, have been judges on Dancing On Ice since the show returned in 2018 after a four-year break.

Dancing on Ice: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts for the 2023 series (Lifted Entertainment/ITV/PA)

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who won the dance show twice with celebrity partners’ Bill Bailey and Kelvin Fletcher, also come back to judge the 11 celebrities competing.

Mabuse, 32, whose sister Motsi Mabuse is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, replaced actor John Barrowman on the panel in 2022.

Hoping to be crowned winner of Dancing On Ice 2023 is former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer; former footballer John Fashanu; last year’s winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilso; and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher.

Dancing on Ice: Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse returns as a judge for the 2022 series (Lifted Entertainment/ITV/PA)

Former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) TV personality Joey Essex; the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK The Vivienne; soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson; former Liberty X pop group member Michelle Heaton; and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran also take to ice.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are hosting the show again.

The winning celebrity will follow in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan and Joe Swash and last year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

Dancing On Ice returns this January on ITV1 and ITVX.

3

