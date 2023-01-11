Catfish UK’s Oobah Butler says ‘stakes are higher than they’ve ever been’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catfish UK’s Oobah Butler says ‘stakes are higher than they’ve ever been’

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 7:02 am
Catfish UK presenter Oobah Butler has said “the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been” when it comes to online dating and the risk of catfishing.

The third series of the UK show will once again see filmmaker and author Butler work alongside co-host and YouTube sensation Nella Rose as they help members of the public investigate the reality of their online relationships.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the new series, Butler reflected on how catfishing techniques have developed since he started the show in 2021, saying: “The goalposts keep on shifting. It keeps changing the capabilities of what a catfish can do, becoming more sophisticated every time, I’m always kind of like ‘God damn, you guys are good’.”

During the upcoming series, which begins on January 11 on MTV, Butler and Rose face a new set of challenges as they encounter a relationship in the virtual world of the Metaverse, help a reality star who suspects they may be being catfished and meet a member of the public left in financial difficulty after experiencing catfishing.

Explaining the unique catfishing situations he encountered while filming the show, Butler explained to PA: “When you’re feeling vulnerable and falling in love with somebody, you often forgive loads of really f***** up stuff, just because they make you feel good.

“And I think we’ve seen a lot more people of an older generation since the pandemic who are dating more and more online. And we’ve got somebody in this series who unfortunately has a very difficult situation with money and has been as taken advantage of, and again, it just feels like the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been for people.”

Despite the evolution of catfishing techniques, Butler noted that some individuals dating online have become more understanding of what may have formally been seen as shocking situations.

“It feels like the idea of catfishing is becoming ethically less black and white and more like sometimes there are justifiable and understandable reasons for this,” he said.

Adding: “I don’t think it’s as clear as it once was. In some situations it is but mostly I feel like it’s a lot more nuanced now.

“And the reception of the people on the show, who come on hoping that they’ve met someone they really love or whatever, when they find out they’re being catfished, or when they’re having it explained to them, they’re almost more open to an explanation than maybe when the show started.

“They’re more open to the idea that this is not a black and white case. They’re maybe a bit more understanding now.”

Despite somewhat of a broader understanding, Butler admitted that he and co-host Rose often find themselves frustrated with the incidents they encounter: “Me and Nella are genuinely really good friends but we are very different personalities and what rolls up often is one person will be really riled up by the catfish and the other person will kind of sway in the other direction.”

He added: “We both often have different expectations of the situation.”

Catfish UK begins on January 11 at 10pm on MTV.

