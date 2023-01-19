New SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit hopes to raise awareness of deaf people on show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit hopes to raise awareness of deaf people on show

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:03 am
Jamie (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Jamie (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Footballer and model Jamie Clarke has said he hopes to raise awareness about the challenges deaf people face on a daily basis while competing on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 32-year-old from Bretforton, Worcestershire, who is the captain of England and Great Britain’s deaf football teams, was born profoundly deaf and prefers not to wear a cochlear implant as he enjoys the peacefulness of silence.

Clarke is among one of the 20 new recruits who will be tested to their limits in Thung Ui, North Vietnam by ex-special forces operatives in the upcoming series of the Channel 4 endurance programme, which launches on January 23.

(Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Reflecting on why he decided to sign up for the show, he said: “What I was hoping to get out of this experience was to hopefully raise awareness of deaf people and how we communicate and struggle on a daily basis.”

Clarke, who is the show’s first profoundly deaf contestant, added that he also wanted to test himself, explaining: “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and face these difficult challenges.

“Prove to myself and others that being completely deaf doesn’t mean that I am any different to anyone else and I am able to compete just as well as anyone else.”

Clarke has not let his deafness hold him back in the past, having played in major tournaments including the World Cup, Deaflympics and Euro Champs, and he is the highest goalscorer in the GB deaf football team’s history.

However, he revealed he was nervous about getting stuck in the dark as then he would not be able to communicate with the other recruits or operatives.

“I obviously can’t hear, so not being able to see anything is the worst thing ever,” he said.

“One of the tasks on the course was crawling through a tunnel in pitch black. It was quite scary because the tunnel was getting smaller and smaller toward the end, but thankfully I remained calm and positive.”

Daniel (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Another of this series’ recruits is Daniel Dolan, who is a professional ballet dancer for the Lithuanian National Ballet.

The 29-year-old from Cheshire began dancing aged six and achieved a place at the world-renowned Bolshoi ballet school in Moscow when he was a teenager, where he said the training was gruelling.

He said he wanted to take on the SAS course to show that stereotypes of male ballet dancers are not always true and to help him break out of the dance world.

“I’m reaching a stage in life when I need to start thinking about what to do when I finish my dance career,” he said.

“This is a scary thought for me and I was hoping the course would help me find that experience.

“I also always dreamed when I was younger that if I didn’t become a dancer, I would have enjoyed joining the Royal Marines. This gave me a small taste of that experience.”

Aliyah (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Social media influencer Aliyah, who has more than 175,000 subscribers on YouTube, said she signed up for the experience as she hopes to find an “inner spark” in herself.

The 26-year-old from south-east London said: “I didn’t really have much expectation because I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I definitely had a life-changing experience.

“It was scary, it was challenging and it changed me as a person, I feel like I can do anything.”

This series, Mark “Billy” Billingham will lead as chief of the directing staff as he is an expert in jungle warfare having spent half his military career serving in this terrain.

He will be joined by new DS member Chris Oliver and former members Jason “Foxy” Fox and Rudy Reyes from the US.

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Jungle Hell launches on Channel 4 on Monday January 23 at 9pm.

