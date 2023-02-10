Tensions brews in the Love Island villa after Shaq and Ron’s disagreement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tension continues to brew in the Love Island villa as the fallout from Shaq Muhammad and Ron Hall’s disagreement escalates.

During Thursday evening’s episode, 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq became frustrated at 25-year-old financial adviser Ron as he chose to avoid cleaning up the dishes with the rest of the male islanders in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

On Friday’s instalment, the situation continues to cause issues for Shaq as he confronts Ron, Tanya and Lana on how they responded to his request.

😧FIRST LOOK😧 Is a rift forming between the villa's exclusive couple? And who could be packing their bags tonight? #LoveIsland #ad pic.twitter.com/HMLKhmkKYc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 10, 2023

In the morning, Shaq pulls Ron to the side and says: “I just wanted to speak to you on a one-to-one basis, at the start me and you were very close and very tight and as time has gone on we’ve grown further apart.”

Shaq, referencing Ron’s on-and-off relationship with Lana, continues: “It stems from how much I care about Lana, I do care about you as well and I don’t want there to be any friction between me and you.”

Ron replies by referencing how Shaq stood up for Casey O’Gorman after Lana left him to rekindle things with Ron, saying: “Aside from the Lana situation, I feel like the reason we’ve drifted apart was the Casey situation.

“I felt like you thought he was more important and you’d only known him for a couple of days.”

After their conversation, Shaq heads over to Tanya and Lana who also want to talk with him about the night before.

Airport security officer Shaq Muhammad (ITV)

As they discuss Shaq calling Ron over to help with the washing up, Tanya says: “It was rude, he’s a grown man, he heard you the first time.”

Lana adds: “It didn’t sit right and I felt like it wasn’t about the kitchen.”

It appears Tanya’s comments do not sit well with Shaq as later in the evening he confronts her about not sticking up for him.

He tells her: “I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off.”

Tanya replies: “Babe, no one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

He explains that he was unhappy about how it was handled, especially as they have been coupled together since the beginning.

She replies: “I understand, but for that specific situation that’s how I would have handled it and if I had to go back I would do it the same.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.