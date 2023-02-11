Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 11:21 am Updated: February 11, 2023, 11:41 am
Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Siva Kaneswaran said he is “gutted” to miss the latest episode of Dancing On Ice due to illness.

The Wanted singer, 34, has been advised by the ITV show’s medical professionals to rest instead of competing on Sunday.

Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional skater Klabera Komini, is set to return to the celebrity dancing show next weekend.

He said: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better.

“Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances.”

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show. We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.”

During last week’s episode, Kaneswaran dedicated his emotional waltz, set to Three Times A Lady by Commodores, to the anniversary of his father’s death.

Komini and Kaneswaran scored 30 from the judges after he revealed the song was chosen due to it being the “first memory” he had of his father, who died when he was six.

Following the performance, judge Christopher Dean said: “It’s simply your best skate. The skating was so lovely, so strong, so tender and masculine at the same time.”

Over the course of four weeks, Kaneswaran has yet to face the dreaded skate-off.

Previously, the Irish singer revealed he joined Dancing On Ice after witnessing the “infectious” courage of his late bandmate Tom Parker.

He added: “It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.”

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four brain tumour glioblastoma and died in March 2022, aged 33.

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays on ITV and ITVX.

