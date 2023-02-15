Love Island’s Will expresses regrets following kiss with bombshell Layla

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island’s Will Young has said he believes he may be falling in love with his partner Jessie Wynter, despite kissing bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Wednesday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw farmer and TikTok star Will, 23, express regret over his actions, having previously told 28-year-old brand managing director Layla “you could turn my head”.

While his partner, 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer Jessie, remained in Casa Amor unaware of his actions, Will admitted in the beach hut: “I know what I did yesterday is going to let Jessie down, and that’s what I do feel terrible about.”

He also told fellow islander Casey O’Gorman: “I think I’m actually falling in love with Jessie.”

In an attempt to rectify his mistake, Will pulled Layla for a chat.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I felt really guilty and like I’d cheated, in a way,” Will told Layla.

He continued: “Moving forward, I’m loving to get to know you, but I don’t want you to be singled off with me.

“In the sense that, I’m not going to lie to you, I really do care for Jessie and I do have her on my mind a lot.”

Layla appeared somewhat disappointed by Will’s admission, replying: “That’s sweet… Friends?”

Will continued: “I find you really attractive and I think you’re a really lovely girl, but I really do feel like I’m falling for Jessie a bit and I think how I felt yesterday after everything that happened really made me realise that.”

Elsewhere, things were heating up for 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey as he shared a passionate kiss with bombshell Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo on the main villa’s terrace.

Following the steamy exchange, Casey visited the beach hut where he said: “It took me massively by surprise. Cynthia is very, very confident. I can’t believe I just got straddled like that.”

Later in the episode as the islanders in the main villa were getting ready for bed, Shaq Muhammad commented: “That terrace has been busy tonight.”

To which Casey replied: “Bet none of you got straddled on that terrace though.”

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the girls will make their return to the main villa during Thursday evening’s show for a high-stakes recoupling.

Viewers will discover which islanders decide to recouple with a Casa Amor bombshell and which islanders choose to remain faithful to their original partners.

A preview clip showed host Maya Jama donning an eye-catching red dress as she asked the islanders in the main villa, who sat gathered at the fire pit: “Do you want to stick, or recouple?”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.