Attenborough series captures footage of slugs hanging off branches to mate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Attenborough series captures footage of slugs hanging off branches to mate

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 12:02 am
Sir David Attenborough under his favourite tree in the British Isles, an ancient oak in Richmond Park. England has more ancient oaks that the rest of Europe combined. (BBC/Silverback Films/Chris Howard)
Sir David Attenborough under his favourite tree in the British Isles, an ancient oak in Richmond Park. England has more ancient oaks that the rest of Europe combined. (BBC/Silverback Films/Chris Howard)

The second episode of Sir David Attenborough’s new BBC series, Wild Isles, has captured footage of slugs mating while hanging off branches.

As the famed naturalist and TV presenter, 96, voices over what he calls the “dream-like” scene filmed in Dartmoor National Park, he reveals the ash-black slugs can grow up to 30cm and are the largest land mollusc of this type in the world.

Graphic representation of the 'Wood Wide Web', showing fungal mycelium attached to a tree root.
Graphic representation of the Wood Wide Web, showing fungal mycelium attached to a tree root (BBC/Silverback Films/Hello Charlie)

In Sunday’s Woodland episode, Sir David says the hermaphrodite slug can be seen on screen laying down a trail of slime containing scent signals which are “irresistible” to a partner who soon appears.

“Twisting together, they hang down as one, two penises start to protrude, entwining together each becomes as long as the rest of its owner’s body,” he tells viewers.

“Each slug now passes a packet of sperm to the other but the end of the relationship is abrupt.

“The leftover slime is the only evidence that the encounter ever happened.”

Other significant moments from the episode include the relationships between robins and wild boar, new-born deer and the way fungi communicate.

In the Forest of Dean, the introduction of boar had led to the robin following the wild ancestor of the domesticated pig around the forest to pick off worms exposed by their rootling behaviour.

The BBC said the production team weas on standby for three consecutive winters to try and film this behaviour due to the difficulty of tracking down the boar.

Another long-filming stretch also saw camerawoman Katie Mayhew spend several weeks going back and forth to an ancient cemetery in Surrey to see if a pregnant deer had given birth.

At one point, she hid out in the back of her van to film the baby animals.

Ms Mayhew said: “We were getting nervous that we wouldn’t be able to catch the new born fawns on camera.

“Even worse, we started to worry that the doe was having complications.

“One day, after returning from a lunch break and a battery charge, we were over the moon to find the doe that we had been with for the last month had successfully given birth to two gorgeous, wobbly fawns.

“She was still licking both of them clean when we arrived so she must have given birth only moments before.”

She added this was an “emotional moment” she will “never forget”.

Another moment also captures how fungi talk to each other through a subterranean network known as the Wood Wide Web, which passes vital nutrients and information between trees.

One million birds were also shown roosting in Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The crew used remote, low-light cameras attached to trees to film the birds at night – but as the starlings kept moving around, the footage took 24 nights to capture the animals in their roosts and double that time period for thermal imaging.

New born roe deer kid suckles from its mother.
New-born roe deer kid suckles from its mother (BBC/Silverback Films/Jules Cox)

During the introduction to the programme, Sir David said when he was born – in 1926 – Britain has lost almost half of its woodlands and is now one of the least forested countries in Europe.

“Woodland covers only 13% of the British Isles and human influence can be seen in every single bit of it,” he added. “But despite this, there is a remarkable variety in the woodland that remains.”

Episode one of the five-part series attracted 5.7 million viewers on TV, according to the BBC’s overnight figures, and received between four and five star reviews from critics.

The series has been funded by nature charities WWF and the RSPB with support from the Open University, and has been produced by Silverback Films – the team behind many of the BBC’s landmark nature shows.

– The second episode of Wild Isles called Woodland will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented