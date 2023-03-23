Jeremy Paxman to be honoured for contribution to broadcasting by BPG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Paxman to be honoured for contribution to broadcasting by BPG

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 12:04 am
Jeremy Paxman (Jeff Overs/PA)
Jeremy Paxman (Jeff Overs/PA)

Jeremy Paxman is to be honoured with an award for his outstanding contribution to broadcasting.

The 72-year-old broadcaster is known for his successful television career, which included presenting the BBC’s Newsnight and University Challenge.

The Broadcasting Press Guild’s (BPG) Harvey Lee Award will be presented to Paxman, in recognition of his career spanning more than five decades, at the 49th annual BPG awards, which are chosen by journalists who cover television, streaming and audio.

After starting out as a graduate trainee at the BBC in 1972, Paxman went on to work across some of the broadcaster’s best-known programming, including Panorama, Breakfast Time and the Six O’clock News.

He spent 25 years presenting the BBC’s current affairs programme Newsnight before stepping down in 2014.

Paxman revealed he would be leaving his role as quizmaster on University Challenge last year after 28 years in the role.

His departure followed an announcement in May 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking about honouring Paxman with the award, the BPG’s chairman Grant Tucker said: “As an organisation of journalists, the BPG holds Jeremy Paxman in very high esteem for his broadcasting record which has meant remarkable longevity, a unique authenticity and a fierce desire to hold some people’s feet to the fire.

“We loudly applaud Jeremy’s famous interview interrogations of the powerful and his dedication to the journalistic craft, which provides the very best for his viewers, listeners and readers.”

The BPG awards will take place at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London on Friday.

Other prizes set to be handed out during the ceremony include those for best audio presenter, best radio programme and best podcast, as well as for best actor and best actress, best drama, best comedy, best entertainment and best documentary.

Previous winners of the BPG’s Harvey Lee Award, shining a light on an individual’s outstanding contribution to broadcasting, include Sir Lenny Henry, Moira Stuart, John Humphrys, Nicholas Parsons, Sir Terry Wogan, Cilla Black, Melvyn Bragg and Jon Snow.

