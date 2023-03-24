Newcastle United series to follow players chasing Premier League success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-part series is set to go behind the scenes at Newcastle United Football Club as they try to move up the Premier League.

The programme, which will launch on Amazon’s Prime Video, will follow the Magpies’ ongoing 2022/23 season and offer an insight into the club’s development under head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Nigel French/PA)

Former Bournemouth player Howe, 45, has led the team since November 2021 when he took over from former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce, 62.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “We are excited to be offering global football fans a front-row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history.

“The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”

The project is the first collaboration between production companies Lorton Entertainment, which worked on the Oasis documentary Supersonic, and Rooney about former England striker Wayne Rooney, and 72 Films, behind Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and All Or Nothing: Arsenal.

The series will “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it” and take a closer look at the history of the club and city as well as fans as they witness Howe’s squad chase European qualification.

CEO of Lorton Entertainment Julian Bird said: “We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United.

“With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

“At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary, and we are looking forward to adding this to our slate.”

The Magpies had been concerned with Premier League relegation fears before Howe took over and the club started chasing Champions League qualification.

The club, founded in 1892, are now fifth in the table, below Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal.

Executive producer at 72 Films Clare Cameron added: “This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner workings of the club and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle and the team’s results on the pitch.”

No date has been set for the release of the Newcastle United documentary.