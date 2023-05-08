Joe Swash gets emotional about I’m A Celeb: It gave me everything I ever wanted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Joe Swash gets emotional about I’m A Celeb: It gave me everything I ever wanted

By Press Association
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)

Joe Swash said “I don’t know where I would be” without I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after meeting his wife Stacey Solomon on the reality show and having children together.

The actor and TV presenter, 41, was crowned the winner of the ITV series in 2008 and went on to present the spin-off show, crediting the experience for introducing him to X Factor star Solomon during the 10th series which she won.

The couple have gone on to have three children together; son Rex, born in 2019, daughter Rose, born in October 2021 and daughter Belle, born in February 2023.

Dagenham-born singer Solomon also has two sons from two previous relationships, while Swash, who got his big break in 2003 when he was cast in EastEnders, has a son from a previous relationship.

Swash is one of the celebrities who has returned to appear in the all-star version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa, where the campmates compete against one another to be crowned the legend of the show.

During Monday’s episode, Swash gets emotional about his time on the show, saying: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show.

“It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.

“Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle.

“I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he says he finds his experience of the jungle hard to talk about “without getting emotional” because he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I feel very blessed, very lucky. It was my chance to come back and say thank you. You pulled me through some very dark times and gave me everything I ever wanted,” he says.

Swash also reveals during the show that he is missing home, telling his campmates: “I’m really missing my kids… I don’t know how to get rid of the feeling.”

He added: “I was a different person the first time (I did I’m A Celeb). This time there’s so much at home waiting for me.

“Everyone wants to do their family proud and I want to do the same.”

The episode will also see Fatima Whitbread selected for the Deadly Depths trial and Janice Dickinson departing camp after leaving a note for her fellow campmates saying she had an “extraordinary experience”.

The campmates learnt that Dickinson has left the show after injuring herself, with actress Helen Flanagan reading a message from the American model and saying: “I think we’re all going to really miss Janice.”

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

