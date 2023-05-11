Former UK Eurovision entrants compete on Bargain Hunt special ahead of contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former UK Eurovision entrants compete on Bargain Hunt special ahead of contest

By Press Association
Cheryl Baker and SuRie, presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp, Carrie Grant and Andy Abraham (BBC Studios/PA)
Cheryl Baker and SuRie, presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp, Carrie Grant and Andy Abraham (BBC Studios/PA)

Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker, SuRie, Carrie Grant and Andy Abraham will be paired up and compete against each other on a Eurovision-themed episode of Bargain Hunt.

The special edition of the BBC One show will air on Friday ahead of the final of the song contest in Liverpool, which will see singer-songwriter Mae Muller compete on behalf of the UK.

Baker, whose group Bucks Fizz won the 1981 contest with their track Making Your Mind Up, will be paired with 2018 Eurovision entrant SuRie.

The 69-year-old, who was born in Bethnal Green in the East End of London, said: “SuRie and I make a great team and our expert Charles is so lovely, I knew we would have fun.

Red team SuRie and Cheryl Baker
Red team SuRie and Cheryl Baker (BBC Studios/PA)

“I was thrilled to wear the famous red fleece as it was my Eurovision colour.

“I’m amazed at the things you can find at antiques fairs, no wonder they’re so popular.”

SuRie, who sang her track Storm at the contest, said: “Representing the UK at Eurovision was a total honour, but life has truly peaked now I’m the proud owner of a Bargain Hunt fleece.

“The thrill of being on Bargain Hunt was on a par with the excitement of Eurovision. It’s a very similar ride. Less sequins, more fleece, same Cheryl Baker.”

Competing against them on the blue team will be Grant, part of vocal trio Sweet Dreams who competed for the UK at Eurovision in 1983, who has since headed up the UK’s Eurovision jury.

She will be joined by The X Factor finalist Andy Abraham, who represented the UK in 2008.

Blue team Carrie Grant and Andy Abraham
Blue team Carrie Grant and Andy Abraham (BBC Studios/PA)

Grant said: “It was like a Eurovision reunion but Andy and I also wanted to win.

“Waiting for the bids was like watching the Eurovision scores come in. Would we get nil points?

“Finding a bargain was way harder than we could have imagined, thank goodness for our expert Thomas. This was a chance for Andy and I to take the loss at Eurovision and turn it around, but did we succeed?”

Meanwhile Abraham, who sang Even If at the international song contest, said: “I want to say thank you to the Bargain Hunt team and the experts for a fantastic special show and also to my teammate Carrie and our opposition who made it great fun.”

Each team had £300 to spend at Sandown Park Antiques Fair in Surrey where, guided by experts Charles Hanson and Thomas Forrester, they must choose three items to sell at auction.

TV presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp, who hosted the show, said: “Given that only a lucky few artists have represented the UK at Eurovision, what a treat it was to hear first-hand accounts from Cheryl, SuRie, Carrie and Andy, all of whom have ‘been there, done that, bought the (undoubtedly fabulous) T-shirt’.

“Our experts Charles and Thomas were fully on board with the Eurovision theme and it was great to see our musicians embrace both the buying and selling of their items.

“Their Bargain Hunt fleeces may be slightly less glamorous than their Eurovision stage costumes, but they wore them with pride.”

Bargain Hunt Eurovision special will air on Friday at 12.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

