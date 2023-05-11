Phillip Schofield praises co-host Holly Willoughby as his ‘rock’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phillip Schofield praises co-host Holly Willoughby as his ‘rock’

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield attending the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.
Phillip Schofield attending the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.

Phillip Schofield has hailed his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby as his “rock” amid reports the pair’s relationship has come under strain.

The presenter recently returned to the show after taking pre-planned leave around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

The Sun previously reported the absence had contributed to a “cooling” of their friendship.

But in a statement, Schofield, 61, told the paper: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

Dancing On Ice 2020
Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.

“The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

In April his younger brother Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Willoughby, 42, was also ill and took time off This Morning.

Schofield added: “My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me – as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.

“And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles.

“Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond  after winning the daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Schofield has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2002 alongside hosts including Fern Britton and Amanda Holden.

Schofield and Willoughby, who also present ITV’s Dancing On Ice together, have become firm favourites with the public.

In October Schofield thanked viewers after This Morning took home the daytime prize at the National Television Awards, saying: “This means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

It came after the co-hosts had  faced criticism over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

