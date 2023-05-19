ITV announces new Coronation Street Experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV announces new Coronation Street Experience

By Press Association
ITV announces brand new Coronation Street Experience (Peter Byrne/PA)
ITV announces brand new Coronation Street Experience (Peter Byrne/PA)

ITV have announced a new Coronation Street Experience, offering fans access to replica sets, historic props and costumes from the long-running soap.

The exhibition is set to open on June 10 and will be open seven days a week.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a seat in Roy’s Rolls – the cafe owned by Roy Cropper – or stand behind the bar at The Rovers Return.

The Rovers’ Annexe
Guests will be able to take a seat at Roy’s Rolls cafe (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The Coronation Street Experience will complement ITV’s award-winning 90-minute tour, which launched in 2014 and has attracted fans from all over the world.

Guest experience manager Neil Currie said: “We know that fans of Coronation Street want to get up close to some of the props and sets that they see on screen, be it Deirdre’s infamous glasses or inside The Rovers Return.

“The new exhibition gives us the chance to extend the weekend tour experience as it will be included for every visitor.

Coronation Street
(Peter Byrne/PA)

“Having this kind of exhibition floor also gives us the chance to constantly update and change things alongside the programme’s on air stories, once a storyline has played out on your TV screen, we’ll be updating the props and costumes along the way.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer fans of Coronation Street an even more immersive experience with the launch of the Coronation Street Experience and can’t wait for our first guests to arrive.”

In addition to the replica sets and original props, the tour itself has evolved to include access to new sets such as Weatherfield Precinct, letting visitors discover even more secrets from the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks