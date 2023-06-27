Paul O’Grady and Nigel Farage among the winners at Tric Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady and Nigel Farage among the winners at Tric Awards

By Press Association
Nigel Farage was named presenter of the year (Ian West/PA)
Nigel Farage was named presenter of the year (Ian West/PA)

The late Paul O’Grady and Nigel Farage were among the winners from the world of entertainment who were honoured at the 2023 Tric Awards.

A factual gong was awarded to the presenter’s much-loved ITV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at the Television and Radio Industries Club ceremony which took place at the Grosvenor House on Tuesday.

The programme, which sees O’Grady meet dogs brought to the centre in need of medical treatment, training and ultimately new homes, released its latest series in April after O’Grady died at the age of 67 earlier this year.

Farage, who once led the Ukip and Reform political parties, was announced as a host of GB News in November 2021 and has since interviewed former US president Donald Trump on the channel.

He picked up the presenter of the year award at the annual event as his station was an honoured with a news programme gong for its breakfast show.

TalkTV’s Piers Morgan, who used to present Good Morning Britain (GMB), picked up the interview of the year gong after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on his show last November.

In the unauthorised and explosive 90-minute television interview, Ronaldo criticised his club, Manchester United.

The Premier League club subsequently announced that the footballer would leave with immediate effect.

TRIC Awards 2023
Piers Morgan won the interview of the year award (Ian West/PA)

Morgan’s TalkTV colleague Julia Hartley-Brewer was also given best radio programme for her breakfast show.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards picked up the best live event honour for being among those to cover the state funeral of the late Queen for the broadcaster.

The coverage of the state funeral, including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London, featured commentary from presenters including Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby.

Dimbleby had come out of retirement for the event.

On the night, awards were given to Peaky Blinders for drama, Gogglebox for entertainment, A Place In The Sun for daytime, After Life for streamed TV, That Peter Crouch Podcast for podcast, Bradley Walsh for TV personality and The Great British Bake Off for food.

Danielle Harold, whose EastEnders character Lola Pearce-Brown died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, received soap actor.

Picking up their gongs after wins last year were The Chase for game show, Emmerdale for soap of the year and radio host Roman Kemp for best radio personality.

ITV breakfast news show GMB, which features Susanna Reid and Ed Balls among its presenters, picked up the Tric 2023 special award.

The awards, hosted this year by Judi Love and Rob Rinder, have been going for more than 50 years.

